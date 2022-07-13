Harry Kane Scores First Free-Kick Goal Since 2014 As Tottenham Beat K-League XI

Tottenham recorded a 6-3 win over a K-League XI in their first pre-season friendly of 2022 on Wednesday.

New signing Richarlison made his unofficial Spurs debut at the Seoul World Cup Stadium in South Korea but it was two established stars who shone brightest.

Harry Kane and home hero Son Heung-min each scored twice, after Eric Dier had blasted Tottenham ahead from long range.

Kane's second goal of the game came from a direct free-kick.

The England captain blasted the ball from 19 yards out and his shot took a deflection off a defender before flying into the net.

Harry Kane scored from a free-kick in Tottenham's 6-3 win over a K-League XI SPURSPLAY

It was the first time Kane had scored from a free-kick since 2014 - when he netted against Aston Villa with another heavily-deflected effort.

Since then Kane has opted to shoot directly from more than 50 free-kicks in the Premier League without finding the net once.

His set-piece success in Korea sparked a big reaction from Spurs fans on Twitter.

Many fans suggested that Kane scoring could actually prove to be a bad thing for Spurs if it increases his confidence and leads to him taking more free-kicks.

Kane's other goal on Wednesday came from a low left-footed strike from 30 yards.

Spurs now face Sevilla in Suwon on Saturday.