Skip to main content

Watch Harry Kane & Son Heung-Min Break Chelsea Duo's Premier League Record

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are officially the most prolific attacking partnership in Premier League history.

Kane set up Son for Tottenham's fourth goal during Saturday's 4-0 win at Leeds United.

It was the 37th occasion that Kane had assisted Son or vice versa in the Premier League.

The goal saw the the England captain and his South Korean counterpart move clear of former Chelsea duo Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, who had combined for 36 PL goals between 2004 and 2012.

Kane and Son's 37 goals as a partnership have all come since 2015, when the two-time Asian Player of the Year joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen.

History was made in style as a brilliant lofted through pass by Kane fed Son, who controlled the ball on his chest before smashing it into the net with his second touch.

Son immediately acknowledged Kane's contribution as he pointed at the 28-year-old before celebrating his 12 club goal of the season with him.

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring against Leeds with Harry Kane after the goal saw the Spurs duo break a Premier League record together

Son Heung-min celebrated scoring his record-breaking goal against Leeds with Harry Kane

Son described his shared record with Kane as a "big honor" after being congratulated by BT Sport reporter Des Kelly in a post-match interview.

Kane added: "We've been playing with other now for a long, long time and we just understand each other's games well.

"When I drop deep, Sonny knows where to run and hopefully I'm able to put him in and you saw that for the last goal.

"We enjoy playing together. The most important thing is the team though and this was another fantastic display by everyone."

Son Heung-min celebrates scoring against Leeds with Harry Kane after the goal saw the Spurs duo break a Premier League record together
Watch

Watch Harry Kane & Son Heung-Min Break Chelsea Duo's Premier League Record

By Robert Summerscales
33 seconds ago
Juventus president Andrea Agnelli pictured ahead of a friendly between Barcelona and Juve in 2021
News

Real Madrid, Barca & Juve Chiefs Tipped To Relaunch European Super League On Thursday

By Robert Summerscales
1 hour ago
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo pictured at the 2018 World Cup in Russia
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Adds His Voice To Calls For Peace In Ukraine

By Robert Summerscales
1 hour ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured leading out the Poland national team for a World Cup qualifier against England in September 2021
News

Robert Lewandowski Backs Poland's Stance Not To Play Russia In World Cup Playoff

By Robert Summerscales
1 hour ago
Roman Abramovich pictured with his daughter Sofia at Stamford Bridge in 2016
News

Daughter Of Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Shares Anti-Putin Message

By Robert Summerscales
14 hours ago
Christian Eriksen shirts with the number 21 are seen on sale at Brentford's club shop in 2022
News

Brentford Boss Confirms Christian Eriksen Will Make Debut Against Newcastle

By Robert Summerscales
16 hours ago
Caoimhin Kelleher pictured saving a penalty in Liverpool's shootout win over Leicester in the 2021/22 EFL Cup quarter-finals
News

EFL Cup Final Preview: Chelsea Vs Liverpool Injury News, Form & Score Prediction

By Robert Summerscales
17 hours ago
A scoreboard reads 'Vitesse 1, Tottenham 0' during the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage in 2021
News

Europa Conference League Draw Sees AS Roma Face Tottenham's Conquerers In Last 16

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 25, 2022
A general view of the Stade de France before the final of Euro 2016
News

Kremlin Responds After UEFA Moves Champions League Final From Russia To France

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 25, 2022