Watch Harry Kane & Son Heung-Min Break Chelsea Duo's Premier League Record

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min are officially the most prolific attacking partnership in Premier League history.

Kane set up Son for Tottenham's fourth goal during Saturday's 4-0 win at Leeds United.

It was the 37th occasion that Kane had assisted Son or vice versa in the Premier League.

The goal saw the the England captain and his South Korean counterpart move clear of former Chelsea duo Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, who had combined for 36 PL goals between 2004 and 2012.

Kane and Son's 37 goals as a partnership have all come since 2015, when the two-time Asian Player of the Year joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen.

History was made in style as a brilliant lofted through pass by Kane fed Son, who controlled the ball on his chest before smashing it into the net with his second touch.

Son immediately acknowledged Kane's contribution as he pointed at the 28-year-old before celebrating his 12 club goal of the season with him.

Son Heung-min celebrated scoring his record-breaking goal against Leeds with Harry Kane IMAGO/Zac Goodwin

Son described his shared record with Kane as a "big honor" after being congratulated by BT Sport reporter Des Kelly in a post-match interview.

Kane added: "We've been playing with other now for a long, long time and we just understand each other's games well.

"When I drop deep, Sonny knows where to run and hopefully I'm able to put him in and you saw that for the last goal.

"We enjoy playing together. The most important thing is the team though and this was another fantastic display by everyone."