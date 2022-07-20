Highlights: Inter Miami 0-6 Barcelona - Watch Raphinha Score One And Assist Two On Debut

Barcelona put on a six-star show in the first leg of their tour of the United States.

The Spanish side named two completely different XIs in each half but still managed to dominate and win both 3-0.

New signing Raphinha was directly involved in all three of Barca's first-half goals.

He assisted the first which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finished with a deft left-footed chip from the corner of the six-yard box.

Raphinha then scored the second via a controlled volley at the far post.

Raphinha (right) scored one goal and set up two more on his Barcelona debut IMAGO/Icon Sportswire/David Rosenblum

The former Leeds star assisted goal no.3 by playing a first-time pass into the path of Ansu Fati who belted home a fierce shot from just inside the penalty area.

Barca made 11 substitutes at half time but maintained their rhythm and scored again 10 minutes into the second period.

Memphis Depay fizzed in a low corner straight to Pablo Gavira who cooly swept a stylish shot into the net.

Barcelona beat Inter Miami 6-0 to begin their tour of the USA in style IMAGO/Icon Sportswire/David Rosenblum

Depay scored Barca's fifth goal himself after a sublime piece of individual skill that bamboozled Miami center-back Damion Lowe.

The final goal of the night was also a product of individual brilliance. Ousmane Dembele picked the ball up on the right wing, just inside the Miami half, before dribbling forward and placing a low shot past the keeper from 18 yards.

Next up for Barcelona is a match against fierce rivals Real Madrid at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

