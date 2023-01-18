Skip to main content

How To Watch PSG Vs Al Nassr/Al-Hilal Live From Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo will play his first match since moving to Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The 37-year-old is set to feature for a combined XI of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal against French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Thursday's game will be part of PSG's mid-season tour of the Middle East.

It will take place at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The game will kick off at 8pm local time (noon EST).

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ronaldo's first game since joining Al Nassr is expected to generate huge interest internationally, even more so because PSG star Lionel Messi is also likely to feature.

How To Watch PSG Vs Al Nassr/Al-Hilal

PSGtv and beIN Sports will both be showing live coverage of Thursday's game to existing subscribers at no extra cost.

But fans who do not subscribe to either of those services can also watch the match because PSG will be broadcasting it live on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube.

PSG will charge fans to watch the game via Facebook.

For fans in the USA, the live stream will cost $1.99. The price for UK-based viewers will be £1.99, while fans elsewhere in Europe will be charged €2.29.

PSG forward Lionel Messi pictured in May 2022

Lionel Messi is expected to feature for PSG against an Al Nassr and Al-Hilal combined XI

PSG forward Lionel Messi pictured in May 2022
Watch

How To Watch PSG Vs Al Nassr/Al-Hilal Live From Saudi Arabia

By Robert Summerscales
A general view from inside Old Trafford before Manchester United's game against Norwich City in April 2022
News

Sir Jim Ratcliffe "Formally" Interested In Buying Man United After Failing With Chelsea Takeover Bid

By Robert Summerscales
Luis Suarez pictured in January 2023 after signing for Gremio
Watch

Watch Luis Suarez Score Super Cup Hat-Trick On Gremio Debut

By Robert Summerscales
Dietmar Hamann picturing playing for Manchester City in 2007
News

Erling Haaland Has Made Manchester City Worse, Claims Dietmar Hamann

By Robert Summerscales
Harvey Elliott pictured celebrating after scoring for Liverpool against Wolves in the 2022/23 FA Cup third round
Watch

Watch Harvey Elliott Score Stunning FA Cup Solo Goal As Liverpool Win At Wolves

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Arsenal pictured celebrating after a 2-0 win at Tottenham sent them eight points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table in January 2023
News

Arsenal Officially Replace Man City As EPL Title Favorites After Going Eight Points Clear

By Robert Summerscales
Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale pictured during Arsenal's 2-0 win at Tottenham in January 2023
Watch

Watch Tottenham Fan Aim Kick At Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale After North London Derby

By Robert Summerscales
Gareth Bale pictured applauding Tottenham fans after a game in May 2021
News

LAFC, Tottenham & Real Madrid Celebrate Gareth Bale's Career After Welsh Icon Retires

By Robert Summerscales
Lionel Messi pictured celebrating after scoring for Barcelona against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final
Features

Lionel Messi Vs Cristiano Ronaldo Head-To-Head Record: Argentina Ace 16-11 Up Ahead Of Latest Meeting In Saudi Arabia

By Robert Summerscales