How To Watch PSG Vs Al Nassr/Al-Hilal Live From Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo will play his first match since moving to Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The 37-year-old is set to feature for a combined XI of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal against French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Thursday's game will be part of PSG's mid-season tour of the Middle East.

It will take place at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The game will kick off at 8pm local time (noon EST).

Ronaldo's first game since joining Al Nassr is expected to generate huge interest internationally, even more so because PSG star Lionel Messi is also likely to feature.

How To Watch PSG Vs Al Nassr/Al-Hilal

PSGtv and beIN Sports will both be showing live coverage of Thursday's game to existing subscribers at no extra cost.

But fans who do not subscribe to either of those services can also watch the match because PSG will be broadcasting it live on Facebook, Twitch and YouTube.

PSG will charge fans to watch the game via Facebook.

For fans in the USA, the live stream will cost $1.99. The price for UK-based viewers will be £1.99, while fans elsewhere in Europe will be charged €2.29.