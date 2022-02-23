Skip to main content

Joao Felix Activates Robin Van Persie Mode For Atletico Madrid Against Man United

Joao Felix is not a player known for his ability in the air but the Atletico Madrid forward stunned Manchester United with a brilliant diving header on Wednesday.

Felix, running onto a cross coming over his left shoulder, produced a moment of magic in the seventh minute to give Atletico the lead in the Champions League last 16 first leg.

The goal was not too dissimilar to Robin van Persie's famous header for Holland against Spain at the 2014 World Cup.

Van Persie came third in the 2014 FIFA Puskas Award, such was the brilliance of his effort.

But many fans felt that Felix came mightily close to replicating it.

One wrote on Twitter: "How is that Joao Felix goal different from Van Persie’s flying header?? What a goal!!"

Another commented: "Got Van Persie flashbacks after that Felix goal".

Many others reacted by posting: "Van Persie vibes".

But Felix's salmon-like brilliance was not enough to help Atletico win on the night.

Despite the home side dominating the game, United snatched a 1-1 draw courtesy of a late strike by substitute Anthony Elanga.

