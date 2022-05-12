Juventus 2-4 Inter Milan: Watch Coppa Italia Final Highlights

Inter Milan won the 75th edition of the Coppa Italia by beating the most successful club in the tournament's history.

Juventus had been hoping to win a record-enhancing 15th title, but the reigning champions were dethroned by Inter at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

A 4-2 win in extra time saw Inter win their first Coppa Italia since 2011 and their eighth of all time.

2022 Coppa Italia Final Highlights

Inter took the lead on seven minutes courtesy of a fine individual goal by Nicolo Barella, who cut inside from the left before curling home from 25 yards.

Juventus were level early in the second half when a hopeful Alex Sandro shot got the better of Inter keeper Samir Handanovic, who produced an uncharacteristic howler.

Two minutes after equalizing, Juve were ahead. Handanovic denied Dusan Vlahovic's first attempt but could do nothing to stop the rebound.

Hakan Calhanoglu made it 2-2 with an excellent penalty, after Leonardo Bonucci had fouled Lautaro Martinez.

Inter were awarded another spot-kick in extra time, this time for a Matthijs de Ligt trip on Stefan de Vrij. Ivan Perisic did the honors from 12 yards.

Perisic then sealed Inter's victory with a sweet swing of his left foot.