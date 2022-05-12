Skip to main content

Juventus 2-4 Inter Milan: Watch Coppa Italia Final Highlights

Inter Milan won the 75th edition of the Coppa Italia by beating the most successful club in the tournament's history.

Juventus had been hoping to win a record-enhancing 15th title, but the reigning champions were dethroned by Inter at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

A 4-2 win in extra time saw Inter win their first Coppa Italia since 2011 and their eighth of all time.

2022 Coppa Italia Final Highlights

Inter took the lead on seven minutes courtesy of a fine individual goal by Nicolo Barella, who cut inside from the left before curling home from 25 yards.

Juventus were level early in the second half when a hopeful Alex Sandro shot got the better of Inter keeper Samir Handanovic, who produced an uncharacteristic howler.

Two minutes after equalizing, Juve were ahead. Handanovic denied Dusan Vlahovic's first attempt but could do nothing to stop the rebound.

Hakan Calhanoglu made it 2-2 with an excellent penalty, after Leonardo Bonucci had fouled Lautaro Martinez.

Inter were awarded another spot-kick in extra time, this time for a Matthijs de Ligt trip on Stefan de Vrij. Ivan Perisic did the honors from 12 yards.

Perisic then sealed Inter's victory with a sweet swing of his left foot.

Ivan Perisic pictured celebrating after scoring for Inter Milan against Juventus in the 2022 Coppa Italia final

Ivan Perisic pictured celebrating after scoring for Inter Milan against Juventus in the 2022 Coppa Italia final

Ivan Perisic pictured celebrating after scoring for Inter Milan against Juventus in the 2022 Coppa Italia final
Watch

Juventus 2-4 Inter Milan: Watch Coppa Italia Final Highlights

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
Mykhaylo Mudryk pictured celebrating after scoring Ukraine's first goal of 2022 in a friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach
News

Ukraine National Team Play First Soccer Match Of 2022 Ahead Of World Cup Play-Offs

By Robert Summerscales54 minutes ago
Leeds winger Dan James (left) pictured jumping into a bad tackle on Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic
Watch

Watch Awful Dan James Tackle That Ended His Season And Maybe Mateo Kovacic's Too

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne (left) pictured celebrating in the style of Erling Haaland after scoring for Man City against Wolves in May 2022
News

Kevin De Bruyne Performs Erling Haaland's Trademark Celebration During Four-Goal Masterclass

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
A general view of the UEFA Europa League trophy
News

Manchester United Guaranteed UEFA Europa Place Next Season After City's Win Over Wolves

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Manchester United's players celebrate winning the 2021/22 FA Youth Cup after beating Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the final at Old Trafford
News

Manchester United Win FA Youth Cup In Front Of Record-Breaking Crowd And Sir Alex Ferguson

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Celtic fans pictured at Dundee United on the day their side clinched the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership title
News

Celtic Crowned Scottish Champions For 10th Time In 11 Seasons

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Kevin De Bruyne holds up three fingers after scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City in May 2022
Watch

Watch Kevin De Bruyne Score His First Man City Hat-Trick (All With His Left Foot) At Wolves

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Erik ten Hag is thrown into the air by his Ajax players after guiding them to the Eredivisie title in May 2022
News

Incoming Man United Boss Erik Ten Hag Wins His Sixth Trophy As Ajax Clinch Eredivisie Title

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago