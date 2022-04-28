Skip to main content

Watch Stunning Angelino Volley Win UEL Semi-Final 1st Leg For Leipzig Against Rangers

Angelino scored a contender for the Europa League's Goal of the Season as RB Leipzig beat Rangers 1-0 in the first leg of their semi-final.

It arrived in the 85th minute after Fashion Sakala's headed clearance from Christopher Nkunku's corner fell inviting for Angelino 25 yards from goal.

Ryan Kent quickly closed him down, but the former Manchester City left-back was not put off by this pressure as he ran onto the ball nailed a volley which flashed past goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

Leipzig had dominated possession but the goal came from their first and only corner of the night.

They will travel to Glasgow next week as clear favorites to reach the Europa League final.

But a 1-0 first-leg defeat is far from an awful result for Rangers, especially now that the away goals rule is no longer a factor.

Ibrox is already almost sold out for the second leg, which will take place on Thursday May 5, four days after Rangers visit city rivals Celtic at the weekend.

The other Europa League semi-final first leg saw Eintracht Frankfurt win 2-1 at West Ham.

Angelino joined Leipzig in January 2020. He spent seven years on the books at Man City, but only played six Premier League games as he was loaned out five times.

