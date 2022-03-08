"Dangerous" Alexis Sanchez Sent Off As Liverpool Edge Past Inter Milan

"Dangerous" Alexis Sanchez Sent Off For Two Fouls As Liverpool Edge Past Inter Milan

In 2017, Thiago Alcantara described Alexis Sanchez "a very dangerous player".

Sanchez lived up to that billing on Tuesday night when Thiago and Fabinho were on the receiving end of some dangerous tackling by the Chilean.

As a result, Sanchez was sent off at Anfield just as Inter Milan were looking dangerous against Liverpool.

Liverpool started the Champions League last 16 second leg with a 2-0 advantage, having beaten Inter in the San Siro last month.

The contest could have been over in first-half stoppage time had Sanchez been sent off for a reckless challenge on Thiago.

But he escaped with only a yellow card despite a long VAR inspection.

Sanchez then assisted Lautaro Martinez, who gave Inter a shock lead on the night moments after the hour-mark.

That could have swung the momentum in Inter's favor, but Sanchez was shown a red card two minutes later for another untidy lunge, this time catching Fabinho.

Liverpool dominated the final half-hour without being able to extend their 2-1 aggregate lead.

The Reds suffered a rare 1-0 home loss on the night, but they still secured a place in the Champions League quarter-finals for the fourth time in five seasons.

Liverpool will learn the identity of their opponents when the quarter-final draw is made on Friday, March 18.