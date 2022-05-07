Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham: Watch Goals That Had Huge Impact On EPL Title Race & Top 4 Battle

Tottenham Hotspur put a serious dent in Liverpool's title challenge by ending their 12-game run of Premier League home wins on Saturday.

Liverpool put Spurs under relentless pressure at Anfield, where the away side registered a possession share of just 34%.

But despite having so little of the ball, Spurs took a shock lead 11 minutes into the second half courtesy of a fine team move.

It started with Hugo Lloris and ended with Harry Kane unselfishly passing to Ryan Sessegnon, who squared for Son Heung-min to tap home.

Tottenham's goal did nothing to change to the flow of the game as Liverpool immediately pinned them back deep inside their own half.

It was perhaps the number of players Spurs had behind the ball which helped Liverpool equalize 18 minutes later.

Luis Diaz shot hopefully from outside the penalty area and his effort took a major deflection off Rodrigo Bentancur, which left Hugo Lloris with no chance.

Liverpool's draw took them top of the table, but gave rivals Manchester City the chance to go three points clear with three games to play by beating Newcastle on Sunday.

For Spurs, although a draw at Anfield is a creditable result, it left them as heavy underdogs for a top-four finish.

Spurs host Arsenal on Thursday. If the Gunners win against Leeds four days earlier, they will go into that north London derby four points above Tottenham.