Skip to main content

Watch Ruben Loftus-Cheek And Mason Mount Goals Send Chelsea To 16th FA Cup Final

Goals from two academy graduates saw Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to reach their third consecutive FA Cup final.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Palace, thundered Chelsea into the lead at Wembley.

He launched a rocket that deflected off Joachim Andersen on its way into the top corner on 65 minutes.

Mason Mount then made sure of the victory by scoring for a third game in a row for the first time in his career.

Mount's goal was set up by another player in fine form.

He played a one-two with Timo Werner before cooly slotting a low shot past Jack Butland.

Werner has now provided three goals and two assists in his last three matches.

He should have had another assist in the final minute after putting the ball on a plate for Romelu Lukaku.

But the Belgian striker hit the post from close range.

Chelsea have been the runners up in the last two FA Cup finals, losing to Leicester City last season after failing short against Arsenal a year earlier.

The Blues will go into this year's final on May 14 as underdogs against Liverpool.

But Chelsea beat Liverpool in that very fixture to win the FA Cup in 2012.

Chelsea will make their 16th FA Cup final appearance next month, while it will be Liverpool's 15th.

Only Arsenal (21) and Manchester United (20) have reached more finals in FA Cup history.

Number 12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek pictured scoring for Chelsea in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in their 2022 FA Cup semi-final

Number 12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek pictured scoring for Chelsea in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in their 2022 FA Cup semi-final

Number 12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek pictured scoring for Chelsea in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in their 2022 FA Cup semi-final
Watch

Watch Ruben Loftus-Cheek And Mason Mount Goals Send Chelsea To 16th FA Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Nikola Vlasic (center) is consoled by Declan Rice (left) and Maxwel Cornet after being involved in Ashley Westwood's freak ankle injury during West Ham's Premier League game against Burnley
News

Nikola Vlasic In Tears After Seeing Ashley Westwood's Horrific Ankle Injury

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's iconic no.7 shirt
News

How Cristiano Ronaldo Earned £850,000 From Goal Bonuses In Man United's Win Over Norwich

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Paul Pogba grimaces after being accidentally kicked in the head by Manchester United teammate Harry Maguire
Watch

Paul Pogba Furious After Harry Maguire Accidentally Kicks Man United Teammate's Head

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Liverpool's players pictured celebrating during a 3-2 win over Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final in April 2022
Watch

Watch All 5 Goals After Liverpool Beat Man City At Wembley To Reach 1st FA Cup Final In 10 Years

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Number 7 Cristiano Ronaldo pictured shooting to score his 58th career free-kick goal in April 2022
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Seal 60th Career Hat-Trick By Ending 18-Month Free-Kick Drought

By Robert SummerscalesApr 16, 2022
A protester is seen holding cards and a red smoke flare during a rally opposing the Glazers' ownership of Manchester United
News

Man United Fan Group's Protest Against The Glazers In Pictures, Chants And Quotes

By Robert SummerscalesApr 16, 2022
Sadio Mane scores for Liverpool after tackling Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen during an FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April 2022
Watch

Watch Zack Steffen Horror Error Which Allowed Sadio Mane To Score With A Slide Tackle

By Robert SummerscalesApr 16, 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo (left) celebrates with Anthony Elanga after scoring for Manchester United against Norwich
News

Hundreds Of Manchester United Fans Miss Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Due To Protest

By Robert SummerscalesApr 16, 2022