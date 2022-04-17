Watch Ruben Loftus-Cheek And Mason Mount Goals Send Chelsea To 16th FA Cup Final

Goals from two academy graduates saw Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to reach their third consecutive FA Cup final.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who spent the 2017/18 season on loan at Palace, thundered Chelsea into the lead at Wembley.

He launched a rocket that deflected off Joachim Andersen on its way into the top corner on 65 minutes.

Mason Mount then made sure of the victory by scoring for a third game in a row for the first time in his career.

Mount's goal was set up by another player in fine form.

He played a one-two with Timo Werner before cooly slotting a low shot past Jack Butland.

Werner has now provided three goals and two assists in his last three matches.

He should have had another assist in the final minute after putting the ball on a plate for Romelu Lukaku.

But the Belgian striker hit the post from close range.

Chelsea have been the runners up in the last two FA Cup finals, losing to Leicester City last season after failing short against Arsenal a year earlier.

The Blues will go into this year's final on May 14 as underdogs against Liverpool.

But Chelsea beat Liverpool in that very fixture to win the FA Cup in 2012.

Chelsea will make their 16th FA Cup final appearance next month, while it will be Liverpool's 15th.

Only Arsenal (21) and Manchester United (20) have reached more finals in FA Cup history.