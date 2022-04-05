Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid Highlights And Match Stats As Guardiola Does A Simeone

Diego Simeone is the master of shutting out opponents but Pep Guardiola beat him at his own game on Tuesday.

Manchester City overcame Simeone's Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Although City had moments of magic going forward, it was their complete performance defensively which was most impressive.

Atletico were denied a single shot, while City racked up 15 efforts at the other end.

Kevin De Bruyne made the breakthrough on 70 minutes, 80 seconds after Phil Foden has entered the action as a substitute.

Foden's impact was instant. He collected the ball in a tight space but managed to slip a neat pass into De Bruyne, who slid a low shot past Jan Oblak.

Despite being throughly outplayed in Manchester, Atletico will go into the second leg on April 13 with some hope.

A 1-0 loss is a much better result than it would have been in previous seasons before the away goals rule was scrapped.

Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola pictured shaking hands at Manchester City's game against Atletico Madrid IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Nigel Keene

Match Stats

Man City Atletico Madrid 8 Fouls 13 2 Yellow cards 3 0 Red cards 0 1 Offsides 2 9 Corners 0 70% Possession 30% 15 Shots 0 2 Shots on target 0

Match Highlights