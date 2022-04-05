Skip to main content

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid Highlights And Match Stats As Guardiola Does A Simeone

Diego Simeone is the master of shutting out opponents but Pep Guardiola beat him at his own game on Tuesday.

Manchester City overcame Simeone's Atletico Madrid 1-0 at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

Although City had moments of magic going forward, it was their complete performance defensively which was most impressive.

Atletico were denied a single shot, while City racked up 15 efforts at the other end.

Kevin De Bruyne made the breakthrough on 70 minutes, 80 seconds after Phil Foden has entered the action as a substitute.

Foden's impact was instant. He collected the ball in a tight space but managed to slip a neat pass into De Bruyne, who slid a low shot past Jan Oblak.

Despite being throughly outplayed in Manchester, Atletico will go into the second leg on April 13 with some hope.

A 1-0 loss is a much better result than it would have been in previous seasons before the away goals rule was scrapped.

Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola pictured shaking hands at Manchester City's game against Atletico Madrid in April 2022

Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola pictured shaking hands at Manchester City's game against Atletico Madrid

Match Stats

Match stats from the Champions League quarter-final first leg between Manchester City and Benfica at the Etihad Stadium

Man CityAtletico Madrid

8

Fouls

13

2

Yellow cards

3

0

Red cards

0

1

Offsides

2

9

Corners

0

70%

Possession

30%

15

Shots

0

2

Shots on target

0

Match Highlights

Diego Simeone and Pep Guardiola pictured shaking hands at Manchester City's game against Atletico Madrid in April 2022
Watch

Man City 1-0 Atletico Madrid Highlights And Match Stats As Guardiola Does A Simeone

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
A general view from outside the Estadio da Luz before Benfica vs Liverpool in April 2022
News

Hundreds Of Liverpool Fans Miss First Goal Against Benfica Amid Heavy Police Presence

By Robert Summerscales39 minutes ago
Luis Diaz scores for Liverpool in their 3-1 win at Benfica in April 2022
Watch

Benfica Fan Throws Large Stick At Luis Diaz As Liverpool Forward Celebrates UCL Goal

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Ibrahima Konate pictured heading the ball to score his first ever Liverpool goal in a Champions League quarter-final against Benfica
Watch

Benfica 1-3 Liverpool Highlights And Stats From Eventful Match For Ibrahima Konate

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
A USA flag is pictured being waved by a fan during the USMNT's 1-0 win over El Salvador in January 2022
News

Confirmed CONCACAF Nations League Draw Hands USMNT Clash With El Salvador

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Derby County manager Wayne Rooney pictured in March 2022
News

Wayne Rooney Backs Man United Manager Candidate But Says He Wants The Job In Future

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured in 2022
News

Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Plays Down Quadruple Talk In Seven Words

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured with a cut above his eye during AC Milan vs Bologna in April 2022
News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Bloodied As AC Milan Suffer Blow In Serie A Title Race

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Wilfried Zaha scores from the penalty spot for Crystal Palace in a 3-0 win over Arsenal in April 2022
News

Most Penalties Won In Premier League History: Wilfried Zaha 3rd

By Robert SummerscalesApr 4, 2022