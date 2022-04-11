Skip to main content

Mason Greenwood Reacts To Being Goaded By Man With Cameraphone

Footage has emerged of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood being goaded by a man with a cameraphone.

In a video that was posted to TikTok last week, Greenwood can be seen speaking to an employee at restaurant while an unpictured man behind the phone taunts him verbally.

"Greenwood, quarantining Greenwood," says the man, before the footballer reacts by making a gesture with his hand asking for him to go away.

The goading then continues as the man with the phone calls him "s***ty a**e" and says "pushing the wrong guy".

Greenwood is currently on bail after being arrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, making threats to kill and assault.

British newspaper The Sun reported last week that Greenwood will discover if he will be charged in a matter of days.

Greenwood has not featured for United since January after being suspended from playing or training with the club until further notice.

The 20-year-old was arrested on January 31 after police officers responded to seeing an 18-year-old woman reporting claims of violence and sexual threats on social media.

Greenwood was later removed from video games FIFA 22 and Football Manager 2022, while his partnership with Nike was also terminated.

Mason Greenwood waves his hand in front of a cameraphone after being goaded by a man filming him
