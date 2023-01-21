Skip to main content

Mykhailo Mudryk Makes Chelsea Debut With Bright Cameo In Draw Against Liverpool

Mykhailo Mudryk made his Premier League debut for Chelsea in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Liverpool.

The 22-year-old Ukraine winger, less than a week after signing from Shakhtar Donetsk for a transfer fee in the region of £88 million, came on as a 55th-minute substitute at Anfield.

Mudryk almost marked his debut with a goal on 64 minutes.

He played a one-two with Conor Gallagher before evading Mo Salah, James Milner and Joe Gomez, only to fire wide from the corner of the six-yard box.

Milner found it very difficult to contain Mudryk and the former England international was shown a yellow card for fouling the winger two minutes later, after being beaten for pace.

Mudryk then had another big chance to score when he got on the end of a low cross from Hakim Ziyech.

But instead of shooting first time, Mudryk attempted to control the ball first and ran it out of play for a goal kick.

Mudryk nearly provided a game-winning assist in stoppage time but Carney Chukwuemeka was denied by a last-ditch tackle from Andy Robertson.

The draw left Liverpool and Chelsea eighth and 10th respectively in the Premier League table.

Watch

By Robert Summerscales
