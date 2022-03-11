Norwich 1-3 Chelsea Highlights As Kai Havertz & Badge-Kisser Mason Mount Score & Assist

Mason Mount kissed the Chelsea badge on his shirt during a dominant display in Thursday's 3-1 win at Norwich City.

Chelsea's future was plunged into doubt earlier in the day when the club's Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

But the Blues put ownership issues to the back of their minds for 90 minutes to pick up three Premier League points at Carrow Road.

Mount was instrumental in his team's victory.

The England midfielder set up Trevoh Chalobah for the game's opening goal inside two minutes with an inviting in-swinging corner.

Mount then scored himself just 12 minutes later with an emphatic finish into the top corner, before smooching the Chelsea badge in celebration.

Mason Mount kisses the Chelsea badge after scoring a goal in their 3-1 win at Norwich IMAGO/Paul Marriott

It was Kai Havertz who played the ball to Mount in the build-up to his goal.

Like Mount, Havertz ended the game with a goal and an assist, after lashing a left-footed strike into the top corner late on after good work from N'Golo Kante.

Havertz's goal settled Chelsea nerves which had been ramped up by a Teemu Pukki penalty with 21 minutes to go.

Chalobah thought he had gotten away with a handball when referee Martin Atkinson initially waved play-on, but a VAR review encouraged him to award the spot-kick, which Pukki blasted past Edouard Mendy.

Norwich's defeat left then rock bottom of the Premier League, five points from safety.

Norwich 1-3 Chelsea Highlights