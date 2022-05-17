Skip to main content

Sheffield United's Billy Sharp Attacked By Nottingham Forest Fan During Pitch Invasion

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom expects the Nottingham Forest fan who attacked Billy Sharp to be sent to jail.

Sharp was the victim of an unprovoked attack after Tuesday's EFL Championship play-off semi-final.

Forest fans rushed the City Ground pitch en masse after their side beat United in a penalty shootout to book a trip to Wembley.

Sharp had not been fit enough to play so was stood pitch-side near Heckingbottom as thousands of home fans left their seats and invaded the field.

One fan ran aggressively at Sharp, who had been looking the other way, and appeared to head-butt the 36-year-old before running away leaving his victim on the floor.

This is the shocking moment that a Nottingham Forest fan dressed in a yellow shirt charged at Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp before appearing to head-butt him

Heckingbottom was asked about the incident in his post-game interview with Sky Sports.

His response was one of anger. He expressed his frustration at multiple recent incidents which have seen players' safety endangered by fans.

"Nothing's ever done about it," he fumed. "But there will be something done about that. We've seen what's happened. We know what's happened and there's a prison sentence there without a doubt.

"How can you come to your place of work, minding your own business and be assaulted in that fashion?

"It's bang out of order and it's everything that's wrong. Like I said, too many times we will hear people condemn it but nothing is done about it.

"We're the ones that suffered. It's upsetting for lots of reasons. I don't want to say much more about it but it will be dealt with."

