Skip to main content

Pitch Invader Tries To Kick Two Players In Portuguese Match Between Porto And Vitoria

Porto extended their record-breaking unbeaten run in Portugal's Primeira Liga to 57 games on Sunday.

But their 1-0 win at Vitoria was overshadowed by a worrying incident in second-half stoppage time involving a pitch invader.

One rogue fan ran onto the field and aimed kicks at two Vitoria players.

First the pitch invader had a couple of digs at the right ankle of Vitoria captain Rochinha.

He then took a much bigger swing at winger Geny.

Neither player was injured but the incident raised serious security concerns.

Staff from both benches stormed onto the pitch in an effort to catch the violent fan, who was eventually taken away by security.

Porto defender Pepe was seen gesturing towards the pitch invader and security staff in an apparent effort to calm the situation.

A pitch invader swings at kick at Geny during a Portuguese league match between Vitoria and Porto

A pitch invader swings at kick at Geny during a Portuguese league match between Vitoria and Porto

Mehdi Taremi had earlier scored from the penalty spot to give Porto the lead, before Oscar Estupinan was sent off for the hosts for picking up two yellow cards.

Porto's win saw them end the weekend six points clear at the top of the table.

A pitch invader swings at kick at Geny during a Portuguese league match between Vitoria and Porto
Watch

Pitch Invader Tries To Kick Two Players In Portuguese Match Between Porto And Vitoria

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
Donny van de Beek and girlfriend Estelle Bergkamp pictured after the birth of their daughter Lomee
News

Donny Van De Beek & Girlfriend Estelle Welcome First Child... As Dennis Bergkamp Becomes A Grandad

By Robert Summerscales47 minutes ago
A general view from outside Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium
News

Atletico Madrid Must Cancel Tickets After UEFA Orders 5,000 Empty Seats Vs Man City

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Harry Kane (center) pictured wearing shorts at Augusta National Golf Club
News

Masters Fan Harry Kane Shows Up At Augusta Wearing Shorts Hours After Starring In Spurs Win

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
The UEFA Champions League trophy is pictured on display at the group stage draw ceremony in August 2019
News

UEFA Champions League Prize Money: How Winners Can Earn €69.8m Explained

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz pictured in 2021 at the VIP Met Gala
News

David Beckham Shares Wedding Photos After Son Brooklyn Marries Nicola Peltz

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak pictured during Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Tottenham in 2017
News

Referee Named For Real Madrid Vs Chelsea: Szymon Marciniak Stats & History

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured assessing an injury to his left leg before walking off the pitch after Manchester United's 1-0 defeat at Everton in April 2022
Watch

Another Video Of Cristiano Ronaldo Supports Claim He Smashed 14-Year-Old Everton Fan's Phone

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
British newspaper back pages after Man City 2-2 Liverpool
News

How British Newspapers Reacted To Manchester City Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago