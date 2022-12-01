Skip to main content

World Cup Goal Of The Tournament Contenders: Rewatch Qatar 2022's Sweetest Strikes So Far

Qatar 2022 has been a World Cup full of goals. But which goal has been your favorite?

Rewatch some of the best below for a bit of inspiration...

Bukayo Saka - ENGLAND vs Iran

Saka's first ever World Cup goal was one to remember.

Salem Aldawsari - Argentina vs SAUDI ARABIA

The turn, the jink, then the finish. Aldawsari stunned Argentina and the world with this wondergoal.

Michy Batshuayi - BELGIUM vs Canada

Batshuayi got Belgium off the mark in style with a sweet swing of his left boot.

Richarlison - BRAZIL vs Serbia

Now Richarlison's nickname, The Pigeon, makes sense... He can fly!

Richarlison pictured scoring for Brazil against Serbia with a spectacular acrobatic volley at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ramin Rezaeian - Wales vs IRAN

A really cool finish to score his first international goal since 2016. But what was Iran's right-back doing this high up the pitch in the 11th minute of added time?

Mohammed Muntari - QATAR vs Senegal

This was perhaps not the most stylish goal of the tournament but it was certainly one of the most popular in Qatar as it was the nation's first ever at a FIFA World Cup.

Enzo Fernandez - ARGENTINA vs Mexico

This was Fernandez's first ever international goal. Despite being a brilliant solo effort, it was officially assisted by Lionel Messi, who became the first player to provide at least one assist at five different World Cup tournaments.

Abdelhamid Sabiri - Belgium vs MOROCCO

This was the first goal scored directly from a free-kick at Qatar 2022 and it came from near the corner flag!

Marcus Rashford - ENGLAND vs Wales

Rashford scored twice against Wales in England's final group game. His first was a really sweet strike from a free-kick.

World Cup Goal Of The Tournament Contenders: Rewatch Qatar 2022's Sweetest Strikes So Far

By Robert Summerscales

