Skip to main content

History Made As Referee Shows WHITE Card During Benfica Vs Sporting Lisbon

A referee in Portugal made history at the weekend by showing the first ever white card during a Women's Cup game between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

Yellow and red cards have been used to punish players for decades but the Portuguese soccer federation recently introduced a white card to give referees the option to reward acts of fair play and ethical actions.

Towards the end of the first half in Saturday's game, with Benfica leading 3-0, someone in the dugout area fell ill.

Medical staff from both clubs rushed to provide aid and it was this act that saw the referee show a white card to both teams.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The response from the medical staff and the referee's decision to reward them with a white card drew applause from fans at the Estadio da Luz.

Benfica won the match 5-0.

The referee pictured showing a white card during a Women's Cup game between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon in January 2023

The referee pictured showing a white card during a Women's Cup game between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon

The referee pictured showing a white card during a Women's Cup game between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon in January 2023
Watch

History Made As Referee Shows WHITE Card During Benfica Vs Sporting Lisbon

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his 228th La Liga goal for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in January 2023
News

Karim Benzema Moves Level With Raul On La Liga List Of Real Madrid's Top Scorers

By Robert Summerscales
Arsenal's players pictured celebrating a goal by Bukayo Saka (right) during a 3-2 win over Manchester United in January 2023
News

Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History

By Robert Summerscales
Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating one of his two goals during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Manchester United in January 2023
Watch

Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Watch All The Goals From Premier League Classic

By Robert Summerscales
Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo pictured celebrating a goal from teammate Talisca in a Saudi Pro League game against Ettifaq in January 2023
News

Watch Highlights From Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League Debut For Al Nassr

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) during his official unveiling as an Al Nassr player in January 2023
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Officially Confirmed As Al Nassr Captain Ahead Of Saudi Pro League Debut

By Robert Summerscales
Sebastian Haller's boots pictured before his Bundesliga debut for Borussia Dortmund in January 2023
News

Sebastian Haller Makes Bundesliga Debut For Dortmund In Seven-Goal Thriller Six Months After Cancer Diagnosis

By Robert Summerscales
An 18-year-old Erling Haaland pictured in 2019 at the U-20 World Cup during a game for Norway against Honduras in which he scored NINE goals
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Score NINE Goals In One Game

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured applauding his fans as he leaves the field after scoring a hat-trick for Manchester City against Wolves in January 2023
News

Premier League Golden Boot Record On Track To Be Smashed By Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales