Roberto Carlos FaceTimes Sergio Ramos From UK Pub After Scoring In Park Soccer Cameo

Roberto Carlos made a cameo appearance for a UK pub team on Friday.

The 48-year-old former Real Madrid left-back had been the subject of a charity 'Dream Transfer' raffle on eBay in January.

A pub team in Shrewsbury won the raffle and their prize was for Carlos to play for them in one game.

Carlos was nursing a knee injury on Friday but still managed to score for Bull in the Barne United, who lost 4-3 to Harlescott Rangers.

The surroundings were a far cry from the Bernabeu Stadium, which Carlos called home for 11 years between 1996 and 2007.

It was effectively a kick-around in a local park but for the players involved and the 100 or so fans watching, it was a big deal to see a Real and Brazil legend in the flesh.

He only spent nine minutes on the pitch and touched the ball just four times but he did convert a penalty kick for Bull in the Barne United.

After the match, the players went for a drink at the Bull in the Barne pub, where Carlos served up another treat when he called former Real teammate Sergio Ramos on Facetime.

Roberto Carlos pictured walking out onto the pitch to play for Bull In The Barne United IMAGO/Nick Potts

Speaking about the match, Carlos told Sky Sports: "I really enjoyed it. I also come from a small-town background, so I like the vibe in the area. I had a nice day here yesterday in the area, so I've had time to get to know it.

"It's just amazing that football gives you these opportunities to be able to meet new people, new cultures, different places. I certainly haven't been somewhere like this before."

Money raised from Dream Raffle was given to Football Beyond Borders, which is a charity that helps disadvantaged young people.

Carlos added: "It's a fantastic initiative. Any time there is a charity element involved in a project it's very important for me, and what FBB do is fantastic."

Bull in the Barne player-manager Ed Speller, who played as his side's goalkeeper on Friday, said: "We can safely say it's the best moment of our footballing careers and it's been one of the best days of our lives probably.

"It's been amazing, the whole experience from start to finish. You have to be realistic and say he won't be able to banana free-kick from 35 yards out maybe any more, but the penalty… that was top-quality, bottom-corner.

"Even any touch he had, every pass was directly to someone and on this pitch, that's not easy, we're struggling throughout the game to do that. He's just a class player."

Carlos lined up alongside his Bull In The Barne teammates pre-match but started as a sub IMAGO/Nick Potts