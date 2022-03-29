Skip to main content

Lasers Ruin Penalty Shootout As Sadio Mane Sends Senegal To World Cup After Egypt's Mo Salah Misses

Senegal are going to Qatar 2022 after beating Egypt in another penalty shootout.

Sadio Mane scored the winning spot-kick for Senegal, after Liverpool teammate Mo Salah had sent his penalty over the crossbar.

Egypt have now lost back-to-back shootouts against Senegal, who beat them by the same method in February's Africa Cup of Nations final.

Senegal's appearance at Qatar 2022 will be just their third at a FIFA World Cup.

Egypt went into Tuesday's second leg at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade with a 1-0 lead after winning in Cairo four days earlier.

But Egypt endured a nightmare start.

Boulaye Dia put Senegal ahead on the night after just three minutes, before Egypt lost defenders Ramy Rabia and Omar Gaber to injuries inside the first half.

This game had been billed as Salah vs Mane, but neither of Liverpool's attacking superstars were able to stamp their mark on it.

Senegal were by far the better side, registering 25 shots to Egypt's five.

But with the away goals rule in operation in this competition, the hosts knew that one defensive slip could be fatal.

After 120 minutes of tense play, Senegal's 1-0 win saw the playoff tied at 1-1 on aggregate.

Just as had been the case in February's AFCON final, penalties were needed to separate these two titans of African soccer.

But this time home advantage was at play and multiple Senegal fans gave their side an unfair advantage by aiming lasers into the faces of Egypt's players.

The shootout got off the a shoddy start as the first four spot-kicks all failed to find the net.

Salah had not taken a penalty in the AFCON final as he was Egypt's fifth taker and the shootout was over by the time his turn came around.

This time though he stepped up first, but blazed his shot over the crossbar.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Saliou Ciss and Zizo also failed from the spot, before Ismaila Sarr scored from the shootout's fifth attempt.

Amr El Soleya then converted to get Egypt on the board, but Bamba Dieng kept Senegal's noses in front.

Next Mostafa Mohamed saw his spot-kick saved by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to give Senegal a margin for error.

They did not need it though, as Mane converted Senegal's fifth penalty to wrap up a 3-1 win in the shootout.

Mo Salah's face is filled with green lasers before he takes a penalty for Egypt vs Senegal in a World Cup playoff penalty shootout against Senegal

Mo Salah's face is filled with green lasers before he takes a penalty for Egypt vs Senegal in a World Cup playoff penalty shootout against Senegal

Mo Salah's face is filled with green lasers before he takes a penalty for Egypt vs Senegal in a World Cup playoff penalty shootout against Senegal
Watch

Lasers Ruin Penalty Shootout As Sadio Mane Sends Senegal To World Cup After Egypt's Mo Salah Misses

By Robert Summerscales3 minutes ago
Erling Haaland leaves the pitch with an ankle injury after scoring two goals for Norway against Armenia in March 2022
News

Watch Norway's Erling Haaland Dominate Armenia Before Limping Off With Ankle Injury

By Robert Summerscales58 minutes ago
Christian Eriksen pictured during Denmark's game against Serbia at Parken Stadium in March 2022
Watch

Watch Christian Eriksen Score On Return To Parken Stadium As Denmark Beat Serbia

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich pictured at Stamford Bridge in 2015
News

Roman Abramovich Seen At Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks In Turkey After Poisoning Reports

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
A general view of an entrance sign at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium
News

Chelsea Ticket Office Reopens As Club Gives Update Ahead Of Real Madrid Fixtures

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Barcelona president Joan Laporta pictured speaking at an event in February 2022
News

Joan Laporta Says Barcelona Have "Closed Two Signings" But Who Are They?

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured playing for Portugal in March 2022
Features

Could Cristiano Ronaldo Being "The Boss" Hold Portugal Back?

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal pictured at Old Trafford in 2016
News

Louis Van Gaal Thinks Erik Ten Hag Should Reject "Commercial" Manchester United

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Mo Salah (no.10) pictured in action for Egypt against Senegal in March 2022
News

El-Hadji Diouf Tells Mo Salah To Stay At Liverpool But Says He Will Be Underpaid For Being African

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago