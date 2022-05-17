Southampton 1-2 Liverpool: Watch All The Goals As Reds Take EPL Title Race To Final Day

Liverpool will go into the final day of the Premier League season with a slim chance of wrestling the title from Manchester City's grasp.

A much-changed Reds team came from behind to win 2-1 at Southampton on Tuesday. Goals from Takumi Minamino and Joel Matip helped their side claim three points after Nathan Redmond had given the Saints a 13th-minute lead.

Had Southampton held onto that lead, City would have been crowned as Premier League champions with a game to spare.

But resilient Liverpool's turnaround meant that City must beat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday or risk being caught.

If City lose or draw, Liverpool will need only to beat Wolves at Anfield to dethrone the defending champions.

Liverpool's players huddle together in celebration after Joel Matip's winning goal in their 2-1 victory at Southampton IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

Highlights - Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

Tuesday's game came little more than 72 hours after Liverpool had won the FA Cup in a penalty shootout following a grueling 120 minutes against Chelsea at Wembley.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from the XI that started the FA Cup final.

Luis Diaz and Andy Robertson dropped to the bench, while Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane were omitted from the squad completely.

While Liverpool's changes may have made them fresher, Southampton sensed weakness and took an early lead.

Redmond sprinted away down the Southampton left, before turning inside past stand-in right-back Joe Gomez and firing home via a slight deflection off James Milner.

Liverpool's response to Southampton's opener was fast. Roberto Firmino had a goal disallowed for offside before Minamino leveled less than a quarter of an hour after Redmond's strike.

Minamino's celebration was reserved as a mark of respect for Southampton, having previously played for them on loan last season.

But the Japan international could have been forgiven had he celebrated much more wildly, such was the brilliance of his finish,

Minamino rocketed the ball into the top corner of Fraser Forster's net after being teed up by Diogo Jota,

Liverpool's already-stretched squad became a little more stretched just before half time when Gomez fell awkwardly and was forced off.

Jordan Henderson came on in his place as Milner was moved to right-back.

But it was a Liverpool center-back who provided the moment of the second half.

Mohamed Elyounoussi's short clearance from a Konstantinos Tsimikas corner dropped kindly for Matip, who instinctively headed the ball goalwards and watched on in delight as it looped into the net.