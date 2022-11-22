(Video) Tunisia's Aissa Laidouni Celebrates Slide Tackle On Christian Eriksen Like A Goal

The were a lot of Tunisia fans at Education City Stadium for Tuesday's Group D game against Denmark and defender Aissa Laidouni was determined to get them excited.

With just 53 seconds on the clock, the Tunisia defender - who plays his club soccer for Hungarian team Ferencvaros - launched into an aggressive slide tackle on Christian Eriksen as the Danish playmaker was poised to cross the ball.

Delighted with his intervention, Laidoun celebrated in front of the Tunisia fans as if he'd just scored a goal.

As Laidoun was beating his chest in delight, Eriksen was seen smiling in the background.

This was Eriksen's first appearance at a major international tournament since he suffered a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 in June 2021.