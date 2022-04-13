Villarreal Party In Locker Room After Knocking Bayern Munich Out Of Champions League

Villarreal Party In Locker Room After Knocking Bayern Munich Out Of The Champions League

Villarreal shocked Europe to become Champions League semi-finalists after getting the better of six-time winners Bayern Munich over two legs.

Six days after securing a 1-0 win at home in Spain, Unai Emery's underdogs battled to earn a dramatic 1-1 draw in Germany.

Bayern had dominated the game and Robert Lewandowski's goal after 52 minutes was the least they deserved on the balance of play.

But that counted for nothing after substitute Samuel Chukwueze scored from Villarreal's first shot on target in the 88th minute to put his side ahead on aggregate.

Samuel Chukwueze pictured celebrating the goal which saw Villarreal reach the 2021/22 Champions League semi-finals at the expense of Bayern Munich IMAGO/Matthias Koch

After pulling off one of the most unexpected two-legged wins in UCL history, Villarreal's players staged a party in the away team's locker room at Bayern's Allianz Arena.

Villarreal are a team full of players who did not quite shine elsewhere but have been brought to life by manager Unai Emery.

No fewer than four members of Tuesday's team are former Tottenham players.

Juan Foyth, Etienne Capoue, Giovani Lo Celso and Serge Aurier were never star men in the Premier League.

But they are now shining as bright as the yellow shirts they play in thanks to Emery's leadership and guidance.

Three of those ex-Spurs players were at the heart of Tuesday's celebrations.

Capoue was seen dancing on a medical table, Lo Celso was higher up still on a shelving unit, while Aurier stood on an exercise bike waving his arms around.

Villarreal will play Liverpool or Benfica in the last four.