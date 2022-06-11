Highlights: Wales 1-1 Belgium - Watch Brennan Johnson Score First International Goal

Wales earned their first point in UEFA Nations League Group A4 after coming from behind to hold Belgium to a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

Youri Tielemans gave Belgium the lead with a crisp low finish early in the second half after being teed up by Michy Batshuayi.

It was the first time that Tielemans had scored for Belgium since November 2020.

But it was not enough to earn the Red Devils three points as Wales hit back late on.

Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson scored his first senior international goal after a skillful Aaron Ramsey assist.

Brennan Johnson pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal for Wales in their 1-1 draw against Belgium in June 2022 IMAGO/PA Images/David Davies

Highlights: Wales 1-1 Belgium