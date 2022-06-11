Skip to main content

Highlights: Wales 1-1 Belgium - Watch Brennan Johnson Score First International Goal

Wales earned their first point in UEFA Nations League Group A4 after coming from behind to hold Belgium to a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

Youri Tielemans gave Belgium the lead with a crisp low finish early in the second half after being teed up by Michy Batshuayi.

It was the first time that Tielemans had scored for Belgium since November 2020.

But it was not enough to earn the Red Devils three points as Wales hit back late on.

Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson scored his first senior international goal after a skillful Aaron Ramsey assist.

Brennan Johnson pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal for Wales in their 1-1 draw against Belgium in June 2022

Brennan Johnson pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal for Wales in their 1-1 draw against Belgium in June 2022

Highlights: Wales 1-1 Belgium

Brennan Johnson pictured celebrating after scoring his first goal for Wales in their 1-1 draw against Belgium in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Wales 1-1 Belgium - Watch Brennan Johnson Score First International Goal

By Robert Summerscales13 seconds ago
An action shot from the UEFA Nations League game between Holland and Poland in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Holland 2-2 Poland - Watch Memphis Miss Penalty In Another Nations League Thriller

By Robert Summerscales19 minutes ago
Aurelien Tchouameni pictured in action for France against Denmark in June 2022
News

Aurelien Tchouameni Becomes Fourth Most Expensive Signing In Real Madrid History

By Robert Summerscales58 minutes ago
Chus Rubio pictured shooting to score from well inside his own half for Andorra against Liechtenstein
Watch

Watch Andorra's Chus Rubio Score UEFA Nations League Wondergoal From Well Inside Own Half

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating after scoring in France's 1-1 draw with Austria in June 2022
Watch

Highlights: Austria 1-1 France - Watch Kylian Mbappe Equalize Then Almost Score Late Winner

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago
Byron Castillo (left) pictured playing for Ecuador against Chile in a World Cup qualifier for Qatar 2022
News

Ecuador's World Cup Place Confirmed As FIFA Dismisses Chile Complaint About Byron Castillo

By Robert SummerscalesJun 10, 2022
Karim Benzema and Gerard Pique (right) pictured in action during October 2021's Clasico which saw Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at the Camp Nou
News

What Is Soccer Champions Tour 22? Why Real Madrid And Barcelona Are Coming To USA

By Robert SummerscalesJun 10, 2022
Center-back Aymeric Laporte pictured celebrating with girlfriend Sara Botello after winning the 2021/22 Premier League title with Manchester City
News

Aymeric Laporte Posts Stats To Show Why He Should Have Been In PFA Team Of The Year

By Robert SummerscalesJun 10, 2022
Virgil van Dijk (left) pictured exchanging high fives with Alisson Becker during Liverpool's game at Leicester in December 2021
News

Liverpool 6-3 Manchester City: Reds Dominate PFA Premier League Team Of The Year

By Robert SummerscalesJun 9, 2022