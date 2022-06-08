Highlights: Wales 1-2 Holland - Watch All The Goals Including Two In Manic Added Time

Holland came out on top against UEFA Nations League Group A4 rivals Wales on Wednesday after both teams scored in second-half stoppage time.

Teun Koopmeiners put Holland ahead early in the second half and they held that lead until the 92nd minute.

Rhys Norrington-Davies headed in from a Connor Roberts cross to spark wild celebrations at the Cardiff City stadium.

But those celebrations were short-lived.

Just 101 seconds after Wales had equalized, Holland retook the lead courtesy of Burnley forward Wout Weghorst.

Holland's players pictured celebrating after Wout Weghorst scored a late winner in their 2-1 victory over Wales IMAGO/Pro Shots

