Robert Lewandowski Looks Emotional In Front Of Bayern Munich Fans But Was This Goodbye?

Robert Lewandowski looked deep in thought as he soaked up applause from Bayern Munich's traveling fans at Wolfsburg's Volkswagen Arena on the final day of the Bundesliga season.

Lewandowski had earlier scored his 35th league goal of the campaign - his 50th in all competitions - in a 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg.

But could that prove to be his final goal for Bayern?

Robert Lewandowski pictured looking emotional as he stands in front of Bayern Munich's fans after the club's final game of the 2021/22 season

The Poland captain has one year remaining on his current contract in Munich and has informed the club that he wants to leave this summer.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has made it clear that he expects Lewandowski to stay until his contract expires.

But Barcelona could be set to test Bayern's resolve with an offer in the coming weeks or months.

Lewandowski is 33 years old and will turn 34 in August.

But Barca boss Xavi Hernandez said: "When it comes to signing, age doesn't concern me… we signed Dani Alves when he was 38!

"Players take care of themselves, they're more professional. Alves, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Luka] Modric, Cristiano [Ronaldo] or [Lionel] Messi are examples."

