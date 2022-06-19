Skip to main content

Watch 15-Year-Old Erling Haaland Make His Senior Debut In Norway

Manchester City recently became the fifth team of Erling Haaland's senior soccer career.

The 21-year-old, who will be 22 in July, is set to make his City debut against West Ham in August.

Do not expect him to be overly nervous though, because he has already played over 200 games in his senior career.

That career began in May 2016 when he was handed his first-team debut by Bryne in Norway's second division.

Erling Haaland pictured on his Bryne debut aged 15

Haaland was only 15 at the time but, although he was a lot less physically developed than he is now, he did not look at all out of place in men's soccer.

Footage from Haaland's Bryne debut shows him wearing the no.19 jersey, competing for headers and confidently linking up with his much older teammates.

Haaland is now an established central striker but he started out as a winger.

He can twice be seen in the video below finding space in the right side of the penalty area to cross the ball into the center.

Watch Erling Haaland's Senior Debut

Watch 15-Year-Old Erling Haaland Make His Senior Debut In Norway

