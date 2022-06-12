Skip to main content

Watch All Four Jesus Ferreira Goals Vs Grenada As USMNT Striker Aces World Cup Audition

Jesus Ferreira did his chances of going to the 2022 World Cup no harm at all by scoring four goals in the USMNT's 5-0 win over Grenada.

The Colombia-born 21-year-old was handed his 12th senior international appearance in the CONCACAF Nations League group game as USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter opted to rest some of his more established names.

This was the USA's penultimate competitive fixture before the World Cup and therefore a big chance for Ferreira to stake his claim and to show Berhalter that he is worth taking to Qatar in November.

He aced the audition - netting on 43, 54, 56 and 78 minutes to tie the national team's record for most goals scored in one game.

Watch Jesus Ferreira's Goals Vs Grenada

Of course, Grenada are miles below the level of the teams the USMNT will face in Qatar - England, Wales and Iran - but Berhalter liked what he saw.

"Jesus led the line," said Berhalter, as quoted by the Austin American-Statesman

"When you have your striker that can apply pressure that often and with that consistently — his movement defensively is excellent. He did a lot of good things tonight."

Ferreira added: "Lately, I've been trying to work on my mind and mental toughness, knowing I haven’t been performing like I'm supposed to [in international games].

"But I have a good group of people around me that support me and let me know what I bring to the team.

"I'm just trying to focus on having a good first touch and playing well with my teammates — and that the goals will eventually come. Today, I think that showed."

Four-goal hero Jesus Ferreira pictured celebrating during the USMNT's 5-0 win over Grenada in June 2022

Four-goal hero Jesus Ferreira pictured celebrating during the USMNT's 5-0 win over Grenada

Four-goal hero Jesus Ferreira pictured celebrating during the USMNT's 5-0 win over Grenada in June 2022
