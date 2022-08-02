Watch Teenage Arsenal Winger Joel Ideho Score From Near Halfway Line In Pre-Season Friendly

Arsenal winger Joel Ideho treated a crowd of 2,601 fans to a stunning long-range goal on Monday night.

It saw an Arsenal XI beat National League South side St Albans City 1-0 in a pre-season friendly in Hertfordshire.

The goal came in the 67th minute of the game when the 19-year-old won the ball in his own half near the left touchline before riding a strong tackle and shooting from nearly 50 yards.

Ideho's aerial effort was judged to perfection as it hit the back of the net without bouncing.

The goal went viral on Twitter where one Arsenal fan pointed out that this was not the first time Ideho had scored with a lob from long distance.

Another video showed Ideho scoring a similar goal for Arsenal's Under 23 team in a 3-2 win over Southampton in December 2021.

Ideho joined Arsenal from Ajax in 2020 but has not yet made a first-team appearance for the London club.