Skip to main content

Watch Teenage Arsenal Winger Joel Ideho Score From Near Halfway Line In Pre-Season Friendly

Arsenal winger Joel Ideho treated a crowd of 2,601 fans to a stunning long-range goal on Monday night.

It saw an Arsenal XI beat National League South side St Albans City 1-0 in a pre-season friendly in Hertfordshire.

The goal came in the 67th minute of the game when the 19-year-old won the ball in his own half near the left touchline before riding a strong tackle and shooting from nearly 50 yards.

Ideho's aerial effort was judged to perfection as it hit the back of the net without bouncing.

The goal went viral on Twitter where one Arsenal fan pointed out that this was not the first time Ideho had scored with a lob from long distance.

Another video showed Ideho scoring a similar goal for Arsenal's Under 23 team in a 3-2 win over Southampton in December 2021.

Ideho joined Arsenal from Ajax in 2020 but has not yet made a first-team appearance for the London club.

Joel Ideho pictured playing for Arsenal's Under 21s in an EFL Trophy game against Wigan Athletic in January 2022

Joel Ideho pictured playing for Arsenal's Under 21s in an EFL Trophy game against Wigan Athletic in January 2022

Joel Ideho pictured playing for Arsenal's Under 21s in an EFL Trophy game against Wigan Athletic in January 2022
Watch

Watch Teenage Arsenal Winger Joel Ideho Score From Near Halfway Line In Pre-Season Friendly

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Sergio Aguero pictured hosting a live stream on his Twitch channel during the 2022 Community Shield game between Liverpool and Manchester City
News

Sergio Aguero Reacts To Erling Haaland Debut And Man City's "Strange" Sale Of Raheem Sterling

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Manchester City's team photo from the 2022 Community Shield
Features

Man City 2022/23 Season Preview: Haaland Arrival May Help De Bruyne Break EPL Record But Tactical Changes Could Disrupt Title Bid

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson pictured lifting the Community Shield trophy in 2022
Features

Liverpool 2022/23 Season Preview: No Mane, No Problem As Reds Look Good For EPL Title

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
England coach Sarina Wiegman pictured (right) staying calm while her players celebrate Chloe Kelly's goal against Germany in the final of Euro 2022
News

UEFA Women's Euro 2022: Best Photos From England's History-Making Win Over Germany

By Robert SummerscalesJul 31, 2022 7:24 PM EDT
PSG no.10 Neymar pictured standing over a free-kick before scoring against Nantes in July 2022
News

Lionel Messi And Neymar Score As Christophe Galtier Wins First Trophy As PSG Manager

By Robert SummerscalesJul 31, 2022 4:16 PM EDT
Chloe Kelly pictured scoring the goal that won UEFA Women's Euro 2022 for England
Watch

England 2-1 Germany: Women's Euro 2022 Final Highlights - Watch All The Wembley Goals

By Robert SummerscalesJul 31, 2022 3:28 PM EDT
Beth Mead pictured with two trophies after winning the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament award at UEFA Women's Euro 2022
News

Beth Mead Wins UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Golden Boot Ahead Of Alexandra Popp

By Robert SummerscalesJul 31, 2022 2:52 PM EDT
England's players pictured celebrating with their trophy after winning UEFA Women's Euro 2022
News

England Win UEFA Women's Euro 2022 In Front Of Record-Breaking Wembley Crowd

By Robert SummerscalesJul 31, 2022 2:32 PM EDT