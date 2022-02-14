Skip to main content

Watch Christian Eriksen Mark Brentford Debut With An Assist In First Match Since Cardiac Arrest

Christian Eriksen played his first match in more than eight months on Monday.

The former Tottenham playmaker made his Brentford debut in a friendly against a Southend United XI behind closed doors.

Eriksen played for 60 minutes in a 3-2 win and contributed with an assist.

Brentford posted footage on Twitter showing some of Eriksen's highlights from the game.

His assist came after he stole the ball in midfield with a tidy tackle, before sliding a perfectly-weighted pass to Josh Dasilva, who scored a hat-trick on the day.

A return to the pitch must have felt like a gift for Eriksen, who was celebrating his 30th birthday.

He not been involved in a proper match since June 12, when he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark against Finland at Euro 2020.

Eriksen was later fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD).

Italian rules dictate that players fitted with an ICD cannot play in Serie A, so Eriksen had his Inter Milan contract terminated by mutual consent in December.

A month later he joined Brentford on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

After making his debut in Monday's friendly, Eriksen's next big step will be to return to competitive action.

Brentford play at Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, before hosting Newcastle United a week later.

Christian Eriksen is seen clapping as he is presented as a Brentford player ahead of their game against Crystal Palace on February 12, 2022

Christian Eriksen seen clapping as he is presented as a Brentford player ahead of their game against Crystal Palace on February 12

Christian Eriksen is seen clapping as he is presented as a Brentford player ahead of their game against Crystal Palace on February 12, 2022
Watch

Watch Christian Eriksen Mark Brentford Debut With An Assist

47 seconds ago
Ralf Rangnick pictured encouraging his Man United players in their Premier League game at Burnley in February 2022
Features

Where Would Man Utd Be In Table If Premier League Started When Ralf Rangnick Arrived?

35 minutes ago
Rafael Leao shows off the name on his AC Milan shirt after scoring against Sampdoria in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Rafael Leao Linked With Arsenal And Newcastle After Superb Start To 2022

2 hours ago
Players pictured leaving the field after Brazil vs Argentina was suspended in September 2021
News

Spurs Duo & Aston Villa Pair Receive International Bans After COVID Chaos Last Year

3 hours ago
Ronald Araujo pictured in action for Barcelona at Espanyol in February 2022
Watch

(Video) Barca Boss Xavi Not Happy With Araujo Over Espanyol Taunts

4 hours ago
Stan Kroenke receives the Lombardi Trophy after his Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI
Features

Don't Expect Arsenal Fans To Enjoy Absent Sugar Daddy Stan Kroenke's Super Bowl Success

5 hours ago
Gary Neville pictured working for Sky Sports
News

"Disrespectful" Man United Players Blasted By Club Legend Over Media Leaks

10 hours ago
Ramy Bensebaini pictured in Bundesliga action for Borussia Moenchengladbach
Transfer Talk

Man United Linked With Versatile Algerian Who Could Fill Problem Position

10 hours ago
Armando Broja pictured on his Chelsea debut in 2020
Transfer Talk

Chelsea Youngster Could Be Answer To Arsenal's Striking Issues

11 hours ago