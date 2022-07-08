Skip to main content

Watch Gabriel Jesus Score 85 Seconds Into Arsenal Debut

It took Gabriel Jesus just 85 seconds to score his first goal in an Arsenal shirt.

The Brazil international, who arrived from Manchester City in a deal worth around £45 million this summer, began Friday's friendly against Nurnberg on the bench.

Arsenal were 2-0 down at half time when Jesus came on but they went on to win 5-3 in Germany as their new signing had an instant impact.

Gabriel Jesus pictured shooting to score his first Arsenal goal on his debut in a pre-season friendly against Nurnberg

Jesus seized upon a loose ball in the center of the field before embarking on a bold dribble forward.

He then played a one-two with Eddie Nketiah before lashing the ball inside the keeper's near post.

Mohamed Elneny then equalized for Arsenal with a rocket from long range before an own goal completed the turnaround to make it 3-2 to the visitors on 57 minutes.

Another own goal then saw Arsenal move further ahead before Lukas Schleimer cut the deficit back to one.

But Jesus scored his second of the game to put Arsenal 5-3 ahead with a clever flicked finish following a cross by Gabriel Martinelli.

