Watch All Nine Goals From Crazy Friendly Game Starring Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo's first game since signing for Al Nassr proved to be an unexpected classic.

He was not playing for Al Nassr though. Not exactly anyway.

Ronaldo lined up for a Saudi all-star XI in a friendly game against French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday.

The Saudi XI was formed exclusively of players from Al Nassr and Al-Hilal, while PSG included Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in their starting XI.

Ronaldo scored twice but PSG went on to win 5-4 despite playing for more than half of the game with only 10 players.

Messi and Mbappe both scored for PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Kylian Mbappe pictured during the friendly game between PSG and a Saudi Pro League all-star XI beIN SPORTS

It took Messi less than three minutes to give PSG the lead following a neat pass from Neymar.

Mbappe thought he had made it 2-0 midway through the first half but he was ruled offside.

Then came the start of the Ronaldo show.

His first goal came from the penalty spot after it had been adjudged that Keylor Navas had accidentally punched him in the head.

Ronaldo wore a bruise on his cheek for the rest of the match but replays suggested that the penalty award may have been a little harsh on the keeper.

PSG were reduced to 10 men before half-time when Juan Bernat was shown a straight red card for a foul on Salem Al Dawsari.

But the French side defied their numerical disadvantage by retaking the lead courtesy of Marquinhos four minutes after Bernat's sending off.

Marquinhos had been set up by a fine cross from Mbappe.

PSG should have made it 3-1 moments later after Neymar won a penalty kick.

But Neymar failed to convert his spot kick as his tame effort was saved by Mohammed Al-Owais.

That miss was swiftly punished as Ronaldo scored again at the other end in first-half stoppage time.

Ronaldo's second goal was aided by a mistake from Sergio Ramos, who missed the ball when attempted a clearance inside his own six-yard box.

But Ramos atoned for his error by putting PSG 3-2 ahead nine minutes into the second half after another Mbappe assist.

The Saudi all-stars hit back again almost straight away courtesy of Hyun-Soo Jang.

Then came the game's third penalty award. It was given to PSG for a handball by Ali Al-Boleahi.

Mbappe stepped up and emphatically found the net.

Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar and Mbappe were all substituted off shortly after the hour-mark.

But the scoring was not yet complete.

Hugo Ekitike added a fifth for PSG after sprinting clear of the Saudi defense.

Mbappe looked impressed as he applauded Ekitike from the bench.

The final goal of the night came courtesy of Al Nassr playmaker Talisca, who is the current favorite in the race to win the Saudi Pro League's Golden Boot this season.

Talisca's stoppage-time strike from long range was arguably the best goal of the game.