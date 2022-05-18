Skip to main content

Watch Joe Aribo Finish Like A Striker To Score For Rangers In Europa League Final Against Frankfurt

Joe Aribo was asked to do his best impression of a striker in the Europa League final.

He did a rather good job of it.

With Alfredo Morelos injured and Kemar Roofe not fit enough to start, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst deployed central midfielder Aribo as his center forward.

That decision looked like a very good one when Aribo scored to give Rangers a 1-0 lead over Frankfurt after 57 minutes at Seville's Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Joe Aribo pictured celebrating in front of Rangers fans after scoring against Frankfurt in the 2022 Europa League final

