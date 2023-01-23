Skip to main content

Watch Kylian Mbappe Score FIVE Goals As PSG Thrash US Pays de Cassel In Coupe de France

Kylian Mbappe recorded the first five-goal haul of his career on Monday as Paris Saint-Germain cruised into the last 16 of the Coupe de France.

Mbappe netted in the 29th, 35th, 40th, 56th and 79th minutes to help PSG thrash US Pays de Cassel 7-0 at Stade Bollaert-Delelis.

Neymar and Carlos Soler also scored for PSG.

Pays de Cassel usually compete in the sixth tier of French soccer and they were overwhelmed by a PSG team that also included Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike and Sergio Ramos.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi was being rested and did not feature in Monday's game.

Mbappe had scored four goals in one match before but never five.

His first four-goal haul came in a 5-0 win for PSG against Lyon in October 2018. 

Mbappe also scored four times for France in an 8-0 victory over Kazakhstan in November 2021.

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating one of his FIVE goals during PSG's 7-0 win over US Pays de Cassel in the 2022/23 Coupe de France

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating one of his FIVE goals during PSG's 7-0 win over US Pays de Cassel in the 2022/23 Coupe de France

Kylian Mbappe pictured celebrating one of his FIVE goals during PSG's 7-0 win over US Pays de Cassel in the 2022/23 Coupe de France
Watch

Watch Kylian Mbappe Score FIVE Goals As PSG Thrash US Pays de Cassel In Coupe de France

By Robert Summerscales
Harry Kane pictured celebrating one of his goals during Tottenham's win at Crystal Palace in January 2023
News

Harry Kane Becomes Tottenham's All-Time Top Scorer By Netting 266th Goal Against Fulham

By Robert Summerscales
Frank Lampard looks dejected while watching Everton's 3-2 loss at Burnley in April 2022
News

Fired Frank Lampard Was Statistically The Second Worst Manager In Everton History

By Robert Summerscales
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia pictured in January 2023
News

Al Nassr Manager Tells Players To "Not Always" Pass To Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales
The referee pictured showing a white card during a Women's Cup game between Benfica and Sporting Lisbon in January 2023
Watch

History Made As Referee Shows WHITE Card During Benfica Vs Sporting Lisbon

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his 228th La Liga goal for Real Madrid in a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in January 2023
News

Karim Benzema Moves Level With Raul On La Liga List Of Real Madrid's Top Scorers

By Robert Summerscales
Arsenal's players pictured celebrating a goal by Bukayo Saka (right) during a 3-2 win over Manchester United in January 2023
News

Arsenal Must "Stay Humble" Despite Best Start To A Season In Premier League History

By Robert Summerscales
Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating one of his two goals during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Manchester United in January 2023
Watch

Arsenal 3-2 Manchester United: Watch All The Goals From Premier League Classic

By Robert Summerscales
Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo pictured celebrating a goal from teammate Talisca in a Saudi Pro League game against Ettifaq in January 2023
News

Watch Highlights From Cristiano Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League Debut For Al Nassr

By Robert Summerscales