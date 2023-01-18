Watch Luis Suarez Score Super Cup Hat-Trick On Gremio Debut

Luis Suarez marked his Gremio debut by scoring a hat-trick and winning a trophy on Tuesday.

His three goals inspired Gremio to a 4-1 victory in the Recopa Gaucha, a super cup final between the winners of the Campeonato Gaucho and Copa FGF.

The 35-year-old former Liverpool and Barcelona striker netted all three of his goals inside the opening 38 minutes.

His first came courtesy of a fine first-time lobbed finish.

Suarez's second was the result of a low shot from 17 yards and his third saw him find the net with a well-timed volley.

He has now won 22 team trophies in his club career.

Suarez won the Primera Division and Torneo Clausura double in Uruguay with Nacional last year.