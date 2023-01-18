Skip to main content

Watch Luis Suarez Score Super Cup Hat-Trick On Gremio Debut

Luis Suarez marked his Gremio debut by scoring a hat-trick and winning a trophy on Tuesday.

His three goals inspired Gremio to a 4-1 victory in the Recopa Gaucha, a super cup final between the winners of the Campeonato Gaucho and Copa FGF.

The 35-year-old former Liverpool and Barcelona striker netted all three of his goals inside the opening 38 minutes.

His first came courtesy of a fine first-time lobbed finish.

Suarez's second was the result of a low shot from 17 yards and his third saw him find the net with a well-timed volley.

He has now won 22 team trophies in his club career.

Suarez won the Primera Division and Torneo Clausura double in Uruguay with Nacional last year.

Luis Suarez pictured in January 2023 after signing for Gremio

Luis Suarez pictured earlier this month shortly after signing for Gremio

Luis Suarez pictured in January 2023 after signing for Gremio
Watch Luis Suarez Score Super Cup Hat-Trick On Gremio Debut

By Robert Summerscales
