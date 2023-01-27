Skip to main content

Watch Nathan Ake Score Winner For Man City Against Arsenal With His First Ever FA Cup Goal

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake produced a confident finish with his weaker foot to score his first ever FA Cup goal in Friday's fourth round game against Arsenal.

The goal, assisted by Jack Grealish, arrived in the 64th minute at the Etihad Stadium, moments after Julian Alvarez had struck the post.

It proved to be the winner as City beat Arsenal 1-0 to reach round five of the FA Cup for an eighth straight season.

Nathan Ake pictured (right) scoring for Manchester City against Arsenal during a game in the fourth round of the 2022/23 FA Cup

Nathan Ake pictured (right) scoring for Manchester City against Arsenal during a game in the fourth round of the 2022/23 FA Cup

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Arsenal are the most successful team in FA Cup history, having won the competition 14 times.

But Mikel Arteta made it clear with his starting XI on Friday that he was prioritizing his team's Premier League title bid.

Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli all started the game on the bench, while City pretty much played their best available side.

In This Article (2)

Arsenal
Arsenal
Manchester City
Manchester City

Nathan Ake pictured (right) scoring for Manchester City against Arsenal during a game in the fourth round of the 2022/23 FA Cup
Watch

Watch Nathan Ake Score Winner For Man City Against Arsenal With His First Ever FA Cup Goal

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured shooting with an overhead kick during an FA Cup game between Manchester City and Arsenal in 2023
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Attempt To Recreate Famous Zlatan Ibrahimovic Goal Against Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during the Saudi Super Cup semi-final between Al Nassr and Al-Ittihad in January 2023
Watch

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo "Miss" That Rudi Garcia Claims Cost Al Nassr In Saudi Super Cup Loss

By Robert Summerscales
Vinicius Junior pictured dancing after scoring in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 Copa del Rey
Watch

Watch Vinicius Junior Dance With And Without The Ball As Real Madrid Beat Atletico Madrid

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Real Madrid pictured celebrating during their 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 Copa del Rey
News

Real Madrid Join Barcelona In Copa del Rey Semi-Finals After Beating 10-Man Atletico

By Robert Summerscales
Pep Guardiola (left) and Mikel Arteta pictured on the Manchester City dugout during a game in November 2019
News

Pep Guardiola Says Mikel Arteta Did Not Hide Love For Arsenal When He Worked For Man City

By Robert Summerscales
Rodrygo pictured (center) moments before he scored in Real Madrid's 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the quarter-finals of the 2022/23 Copa del Rey
Watch

Watch Rodrygo Score Copa del Rey Wondergoal For Real Madrid Against Atletico

By Robert Summerscales
Alvaro Morata pictured celebrating his goal for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in January 2023
News

Alvaro Morata Responds To Abuse From Real Madrid Fans With "Rata" Goal Celebration

By Robert Summerscales
Atletico Madrid no.19 Alvaro Morata pictured moments after scoring against Real Madrid in January 2023
Watch

Watch Alvaro Morata Score His First Madrid Derby Goal By Netting Against Former Club Real

By Robert Summerscales