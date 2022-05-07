Skip to main content

Watch New Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Celebrate After Romelu Lukaku Ends Goals Drought

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was animated in the executive box at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after witnessing Romelu Lukaku end his goal drought.

Lukaku had not scored in the Premier League in 2022 - a run of 10 games without a goal - but that dry spell came to an emphatic end against Wolves.

The Belgian striker netted twice in three second-half minutes as Chelsea took control of their EPL home clash with Wolves.

Lukaku's first goal came from the penalty spot, after he had himself been fouled by Romain Saiss.

After sending Wolves keeper Jose Sa the wrong way to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead on 56 minutes, Lukaku was mobbed by his teammates.

The excitement on the pitch was matched in the stands, where Boehly was seen clapping and whistling in delight.

Lukaku then added a second goal with a fine right-footed finish after collecting a pass from USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Wolves at Stamford Bridge in May 2022

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Wolves at Stamford Bridge in May 2022

But Boehly later witnessed a shock Wolves comeback as late goals from Francisco Trincao and Conor Coady earned a 2-2 draw.

Boehly was attending a match at Stamford Bridge for the first time since his consortium was confirmed as the successful bidder to buy Chelsea FC.

The ownership of the club is expected to be officially transferred from Roman Abramovich later this month.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Wolves at Stamford Bridge in May 2022
Watch

Watch New Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Celebrate After Romelu Lukaku Ends Goals Drought

By Robert Summerscales53 minutes ago
Luton Town's players applaud their home fans after ending the 2021/22 Championship season with a 1-0 win over Reading
News

Final 2021/22 EFL Championship Table And Playoff Fixtures Confirmed

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022 during a game against Wolves
News

Todd Boehly Pictured At Stamford Bridge After Agreeing £4.25 Billion Chelsea Takeover Deal

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Paul Pogba pictured holding the World Cup trophy after helping France beat Croatia in the 2018 final
Features

Is Paul Pogba Really Manchester United's Worst Signing Ever?

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022
Referee Jesus Gil Manzano pictured showing a red card to West Ham manager David Moyes in May 2022
News

Aaron Cresswell And David Moyes Sent Off As West Ham's UEL Journey Ends In Frankfurt

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022
Roma boss Jose Mourinho pictured during his side's UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final win over Leicester
Watch

Tammy Abraham Fires Jose Mourinho's Roma Into First Ever Europa Conference League Final

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022
James Tavernier celebrates scoring for Rangers against RB Leipzig in their 2021/22 Europa League semi-final
Watch

Europa League Top Scorer James Tavernier Helps Rangers Reach Final

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022
Roman Abramovich pictured smiling at a match between Chelsea and Sunderland in 2017
News

Chelsea FC Statement Insists Roman Abramovich Has Not Asked For Loan To Be Repaid

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022
Sadio Mane pictured celebrating a goal for Liverpool during their Champions League semi-final win over Villarreal in May 2022
News

Ballon d'Or Battle Is Between Karim Benzema And Sadio Mane, Claims Thierry Henry

By Robert SummerscalesMay 5, 2022