Watch New Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly Celebrate After Romelu Lukaku Ends Goals Drought

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was animated in the executive box at Stamford Bridge on Saturday after witnessing Romelu Lukaku end his goal drought.

Lukaku had not scored in the Premier League in 2022 - a run of 10 games without a goal - but that dry spell came to an emphatic end against Wolves.

The Belgian striker netted twice in three second-half minutes as Chelsea took control of their EPL home clash with Wolves.

Lukaku's first goal came from the penalty spot, after he had himself been fouled by Romain Saiss.

After sending Wolves keeper Jose Sa the wrong way to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead on 56 minutes, Lukaku was mobbed by his teammates.

The excitement on the pitch was matched in the stands, where Boehly was seen clapping and whistling in delight.

Lukaku then added a second goal with a fine right-footed finish after collecting a pass from USMNT star Christian Pulisic.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Wolves at Stamford Bridge in May 2022 IMAGO/Pro Sports Images/Nigel Keene

But Boehly later witnessed a shock Wolves comeback as late goals from Francisco Trincao and Conor Coady earned a 2-2 draw.

Boehly was attending a match at Stamford Bridge for the first time since his consortium was confirmed as the successful bidder to buy Chelsea FC.

The ownership of the club is expected to be officially transferred from Roman Abramovich later this month.