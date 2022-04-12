Watch Timo Werner Leave Three Real Madrid Defenders On The Floor At The Bernabeu

When Timo Werner is good, he is very good.

The unpredictable Chelsea forward produced a moment of Champions League magic at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

It came with Chelsea 2-0 up against Real Madrid on the night and 3-3 on aggregate.

Werner scored a brilliant solo goal to fire Chelsea into a 3-0 lead, leaving a trail of grounded defenders in his wake.

The German chased onto a through pass from Mateo Kovacic and entered the Real penalty area on its left side.

Werner did not have a great angle to shoot from, so he cheekily chopped back from his left foot to his right, sending Casemiro flying in the process.

Next to try to stop him was David Alaba, but a neat shimmy saw him miss with a slide tackle too.

A last-ditch lunge by Dani Carvajal could not stop Werner either.

The Chelsea ace managed to get a shot away before watching it take a deflection on its way into the net.

Werner's strike would have been a worthy winning goal, but it wasn't. Rodrygo came off the bench to make it 4-4 on aggregate and force extra time.