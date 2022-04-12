Skip to main content

Watch Timo Werner Leave Three Real Madrid Defenders On The Floor At The Bernabeu

When Timo Werner is good, he is very good.

The unpredictable Chelsea forward produced a moment of Champions League magic at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

It came with Chelsea 2-0 up against Real Madrid on the night and 3-3 on aggregate.

Werner scored a brilliant solo goal to fire Chelsea into a 3-0 lead, leaving a trail of grounded defenders in his wake.

The German chased onto a through pass from Mateo Kovacic and entered the Real penalty area on its left side.

Werner did not have a great angle to shoot from, so he cheekily chopped back from his left foot to his right, sending Casemiro flying in the process.

Next to try to stop him was David Alaba, but a neat shimmy saw him miss with a slide tackle too.

A last-ditch lunge by Dani Carvajal could not stop Werner either.

The Chelsea ace managed to get a shot away before watching it take a deflection on its way into the net.

Werner's strike would have been a worthy winning goal, but it wasn't. Rodrygo came off the bench to make it 4-4 on aggregate and force extra time.

Timo Werner celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the 2021/22 Champions League

Timo Werner celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the 2021/22 Champions League

Timo Werner celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in the 2021/22 Champions League
Watch

Watch Timo Werner Leave Three Real Madrid Defenders On The Floor At The Bernabeu

By Robert Summerscales2 minutes ago
Marcos Alonso pictured during Chelsea's game against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu in April 2022
Watch

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso Denied Goal Against Former Club Real Madrid By Slo-Mo VAR Review

By Robert Summerscales24 minutes ago
Mason Mount (left) pictured scoring Chelsea's first ever goal at Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium
Watch

Watch Mason Mount Score Chelsea's First Ever Goal At Real Madrid's Bernabeu Stadium

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Ajax manager Erik ten Hag pictured during his side's 1-0 win at Tottenham in April 2019
News

Erik Ten Hag Agrees Man United Contract With Ajax Set To Confirm Departure After Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Fernandinho pictured at a Manchester City press conference in April 2022 after announcing his to decision to leave the club later that year
News

Man City Captain Fernandinho's Premier League Career In Numbers After Shock Announcement

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured complaining during Manchester United's 3-2 win over Tottenham in March 2022
News

Everton Fan Rejects Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Trafford Invitation As Man United Face Criticism

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Mainz defender Moussa Niakhate pictured drinking to end his fast during Ramadan in a Bundesliga match against Augsburg
News

Ramadan Drinks Breaks In Bundesliga Supported By German Referee Committee​

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Dele Alli (center) pictured in action for Everton against Tottenham in March 2022
News

Everton's Dele Alli Celebrates His Birthday With Former Tottenham Teammates

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Freddy Rincon pictured in action for Colombia against the USMNT at the 1994 FIFA World Cup
News

Former Real Madrid Midfielder Freddy Rincon In Critical Condition After Car Crash

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago