Skip to main content

West Ham 2-2 Man City Highlights: Watch All The Goals Plus Lukasz Fabianski's Penalty Save

Jack Grealish led a dramatic comeback at the London Stadium as Manchester City kept their Premier League title destiny in their own hands.

Two Jarrod Bowen goals had given West Ham a 2-0 lead at half time, allowing Liverpool supporters to believe the the EPL title race could be blown wide open.

But Grealish pulled one back early in the second half, before a Vladimir Coufal own goal helped City salvage a 2-2 draw.

The result could have been much better for City, who were awarded a late penalty kick.

Had Riyad Mahrez scored it, the title race would have been all but over.

But he was denied by Lukasz Fabianski, meaning City may still need to beat Aston Villa on the final day in order to hold off the challenge from rivals Liverpool.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (left) pictured striking a penalty against West Ham before it was saved by Lukasz Fabianski (not in shot)

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (left) pictured striking a penalty against West Ham before it was saved by Lukasz Fabianski (not in shot)

West Ham 2-2 Man City Highlights

Bowen's first goal arrived on 24 minutes when he raced onto a hooked Pablo Fornals pass before dribbling around City keeper Ederson.

City were dominant in terms of possession with 78% of the ball in the first half.

But with Fernandinho playing at center-back in a patched-up defense, Pep Guardiola's men looked vulnerable.

That vulnerability allowed Bowen to pounce again seconds before half time.

Michail Antonio flicked a pass to Bowen, who was played onside by Oleksandr Zinchenko, and he held his nerve to drill a low show past Ederson.

City needed a big response in the second half and they got off to a flying start.

Jack Grealish was teed up by a header from Rodri and the former Aston Villa captained volley in his third Premier League goal of the season.

Grealish had another chance moments later but his effort was well blocked.

West Ham were twice gifted golden chances to make it 3-1 by defensive blunders from Zinchenko and then Fernandinho.

But Bowen and Antonio both failed to punish them as they missed the target.

Those misses proved costly for the Hammers as City equalized via a Vladimir Coufal own goal on 69 minutes.

City should have taken the lead in the final five minutes after the VAR advised referee Anthony Taylor to award a penalty for Craig Dawson's foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Taylor did indeed point to the spot but Mahrez was denied by a strong save from Fabianski.

Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez (left) pictured striking a penalty against West Ham before it was saved by Lukasz Fabianski (not in shot)
Watch

West Ham 2-2 Man City Highlights: Watch All The Goals Plus Lukasz Fabianski's Penalty Save

By Robert Summerscales23 minutes ago
Jarrod Bowen pictured scoring for West Ham against Manchester City in May 2022
Watch

Watch West Ham's Jarrod Bowen Score Twice Against Man City To Make Liverpool Dream

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Harry Kane pictured converting a penalty kick for Tottenham against Burnley in May 2022
Watch

Watch Ashley Barnes Give Tottenham Helping Hand In Narrow Win Over Burnley

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Dejan Kulusevski pictured in action for Tottenham Hotspur in their 3-0 win over Arsenal in May 2022
News

Dejan Kulusevski One Of Four Tottenham Players Hit By Viral "Stomach Problem"

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Liverpool star Mo Salah pictured lifting the FA Cup trophy in May 2022 after limping off in the 33rd minute of the final against Chelsea
News

Mo Salah Gives Injury Update Ahead Of Champions League Final Vs Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp pictured celebrating with the FA Cup trophy after his Liverpool side beat Chelsea in the 2022 final at Wembley
News

Jurgen Klopp Praises Chelsea And Delivers Good News On Virgil Van Dijk After FA Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales18 hours ago
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson pictured lifting the FA Cup trophy after his side beat Chelsea on penalties in the 2022 final
News

Record-Setting Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson On "Special" FA Cup Win

By Robert Summerscales19 hours ago
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker pictured celebrating after making a save in the penalty shootout at the end of the 2022 FA Cup final against Chelsea
Watch

Highlights: Liverpool Beat Chelsea In Another Wembley Shootout To Win Their Eighth FA Cup

By Robert Summerscales20 hours ago
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski pictured holding up his trophy for winning the 2021/22 Golden Boot in Germany's Bundesliga with 35 goals in 34 games
News

Final Bundesliga Table & Golden Boot Rankings Confirmed As Bayern & Lewandowski Finish Way Clear

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago