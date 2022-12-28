Skip to main content

Who Is David Datro Fofana? Watch New Chelsea Striker's Best Goals For Molde

David Datro Fofana will officially become a Chelsea player on New Year's Day.

His agreed move to Stamford Bridge from Norwegian champions Molde - reportedly for a transfer fee in the region of £8 million - was confirmed by Chelsea on Wednesday.

A club statement read: "Chelsea FC has reached a pre-agreement with Molde FK for the transfer of David Datro Fofana.

"The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club!"

Chelsea's statement only contained 36 words and did not go into detail about Fofana or his career to date.

So Who Is David Datro Fofana?

Fofana is a central striker who can also play off either flank.

He wore the Molde no.9 jersey in the 2022 season and scored 22 goals in all competitions, including four in the Europa Conference League.

Fofana joined Molde from Ivorian club AFAD Djekanou in February 2021.

Datro David Fofana pictured in action for Molde in November 2022

He was born in Ouragahio on December 22, 2002 and represents the Ivory Coast at international level.

Fofana has been capped three times at senior international level to date.

He is known as a strong and fast striker who is not afraid to run with the ball at his feet.

Watch David Datro Fofana's Best Goals

Fofana's best goal for Molde came in August against Kisvarda and saw him dribble from inside his own half, beating five players before tapping into an empty net.

