Women's Euros Highlights: England 2-1 Spain - Watch All The Goals Including Georgia Stanway Stunner

Hosts England reached the last four at UEFA Women's Euro 2022 by edging past Spain in a high-quality quarter-final at Brighton's AMEX Stadium.

Pre-tournament favorites Spain were the better side for well over an hour and deserved led thanks to Esther Gonzalez's cool 54th-minute finish.

But England forced extra time with a late leveler when Ella Toone poked home from an Alessia Russo knock-down.

England's equalizer was about determination but their winning goal was pure genius.

Bayern Munich's Georgia Stanway collected the ball on the edge of the center circle before striding forward with purpose.

Spain's defenders backed off and Stanway made them pay by unleashing a Goal of the Tournament contender from 25 yards.

Highlights: England 2-1 Spain