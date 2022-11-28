Skip to main content

World Cup Pitch Invader Interrupts Portugal Vs Uruguay Armed With Rainbow Flag

A pitch invader waved a rainbow flag after running onto the field in the 51st minute of Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday.

The rainbow flag, also commonly referred to as the Pride flag, is a symbol widely used by those who wish to show support for LGBTQ+ rights.

The subject of gay rights has been a hot topic surrounding FIFA's decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

Multiple fans have reported during the tournament that stadium security staff have told them to remove hats and tee-shirts featuring a rainbow design.

However, Monday's pitch invader managed not only to get his flag into the Lusail Stadium, but he was able to drop it in the center of the playing field.

A pitch invader pictured holding a rainbow flag during the World Cup game between Portugal and Uruguay in Qatar

He was tackled by security moments later and the referee then moved the flag to the side of the field before a member of stadium staff came to take it elsewhere.

The pitch invader was wearing a Superman tee-shirt printed with two messages.

The front of his tee-shirt read: "SAVE UKRAINE", while the back was emblazoned with: "RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN". 

Security staff at Lusail Stadium pictured escorting a pitch invader off the field during a World Cup game between Portugal and Uruguay in November 2022

Security staff escorted the pitch invader off the field after he was tackled to the ground

Portugal
Uruguay
Uruguay

