Watch Zack Steffen Horror Error Which Allowed Sadio Mane To Score With A Slide Tackle

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen produced one of the worst errors Wembley Stadium has every witnessed in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

The USMNT stopper had been trusted to start instead of City's regular keeper Ederson, having played in 4-1 wins over Swindon, Fulham and Southampton in previous rounds of this season's FA Cup.

Pep Guardiola may have been regretting his decision not to pick Ederson after seeing Liverpool forward Sadio Mane score by tackling Steffen in the 17th minute.

With Liverpool already 1-0 up courtesy of an Ibrahima Konate header, Steffen hesitated while in possession inside his own six yard box and Mane pounced.

Mane charged at Steffen and launched himself into a slide tackle, which dispossessed the goalkeeper and sent the ball into the net in one emphatic motion.

This was Steffen's ninth game of the season for City in all competitions. He has only kept two clean sheets in those nine appearances.

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
