St. Louis Battlehawks Quarterback Signing Adds Mystery to AJ McCarron Availability
There is more intrigue going into Week 8 of the UFL season after the St. Louis Battlehawks brought in a player in the most important position by signing quarterback Drew Plitt on Thursday.
Plitt signed with the Arlington Renegades in February and went through part of training camp before being part of the first round of cuts. He was the Renegades’ starting quarterback at the beginning of the 2023 XFL season, playing in five games. His finished with 668 passing yards and three touchdowns to five interceptions.
The Cincinnati Bengals had him on the roster two separate times in 2022 and last year. At Ball State, he threw for 9,061 yards and 68 touchdowns to 30 interceptions.
While nothing is official, the move does bring into question whether starting quarterback AJ McCarron will play this weekend. McCarron injured his ankle in the Battlehawks’ 30-26 loss to the Birmingham Stallions last week.
If McCarron is not able to play, that would leave Manny Wilkins as the likely starting quarterback with Brandon Silvers as his backup. Plitt would most likely be the emergency third-string quarterback.
St. Louis (5-2) will be at home against the D.C. Defenders (3-4) Sunday with a chance to clinch a playoff spot.
