Birmingham at San Antonio: Red-Hot Brahmas Win 3rd Straight, Snap Stallions' 15-Game Streak
SAN ANTONIO, TX — The Brahmas (7-2) played one of their most complete games of the season, never trailing against the visiting Stallions (8-1) and snapping Birmingham’s 15-game win streak with the 18-9 victory.
Probable UFL MVP Adrian Martinez and the Stallions offense never quite clicked on Saturday, putting up fewer than 20 points for the first time all season. They were 3-10 converting on third down and found the end zone just once on a 15-yarder from Martinez to Jace Sternberger.
Still, Birmingham had the opportunity to tie the game with one last drive, marching down the field after a beauty of a punt from Brad Wing before Teez Tabor picked off Martinez at the goal line.
Brahmas quarterback Chase Garbers returned from injury, taking over for Quinten Dormady late in the first and finishing 16-of-23 for 139 yards. Ironically, even with contributions from both QBs, it was receiver Jontre Kirklin who threw San Antonio’s lone touchdown pass, a 36-yarder to Justin Smith on a trick play in the opening frame.
The Brahmas also got a pair of rushing scores from Morgan Ellison on 12 touches. Anthony McFarland amassed a game-high 82 rushing yards on 15 carries, as well as six receptions for 34 yards.
Now, some notes from the game.
Davis Ends Drought
Carlos Davis’ sack of Garbers early in the third frame was his first since Week 3. Even with that five-game drought, Davis leads the league in sacks with seven.
Is Santoso Okay?
After making 12 of his first 13 field goal attempts this season, Ryan Santoso has now missed his last three. He missed from 48 and 38 yards out in last week’s win over Arlington, and he was 0-1 on Saturday.
Looking Ahead…
Saturday’s slate of games certainly shook things up, especially impressive considering the four playoff teams have been locked in since Week 8.
It seemed inevitable that Birmingham and St. Louis would be hosting their respective conference championship games, but their Week 9 losses have opened some doors.
San Antonio will travel to St. Louis next Saturday to play the Battlehawks (6-3) for home-field advantage. A loss would mean the Brahmas would play back-to-back games in St. Louis, with a possibility for three-straight if they advanced to the UFL Championship Game. With a win, they would host the Battlehawks on June 8 at 3 p.m. EST on ABC.
There’s less at stake for Birmingham, which will play the USFL Conference Championship Game at home regardless, as a scheduling conflict at Ford Field would make it impossible for the Panthers (6-2) to host. Still, Michigan could earn the top seed and at least get to choose whether to kick or receive with a victory over Houston on Sunday and a Week 10 win at Birmingham.
