The Markcast Podcast: Ex-Spring League Exec Gives Blueprint for Fixing UFL
We are fixing the UFL this week with a “think tank” involving an ex-spring league official on a unique episode of The Markcast.
Todd Merkow, former president and COO in the early 2000s of the LA Avengers in the AFL and sports media guru, joins The Markcast for a wide-ranging interview dissecting the UFL’s business model. We chat TV ratings vs. attendance, cultivating fanbases in local markets, strategies for ticket distributions, relocation of teams, and more!
Kevin Kugler of FOX Sports also sits down to preview Week 7 of UFL action including the USFL Birmingham Stallions hosting the XFL St. Louis Battlehawks.
