Big Bill Had a Big AEW Feud Lined Up Before Reportedly Departing for WWE

He's seven foot tall, and he is reportedly on his way back to WWE.

Big Bill's time with All Elite Wrestling is wrapping up, if it hasn't fully already, and Big Cass is poised for a comeback. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was the first to report that Cass, real name William Morrissey, was due to see his AEW contract expire this summer. SRS then provided an update this week, stating that Cass is expected to sign with WWE once he's free and clear to do so.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has heard similar, and was able to provide more information on a huge program that was in the works for Big Bill in AEW, but never came to fruition.

Big Bill was supposed to feud with Chris Jericho in AEW

“William Morrissey, who turns 40 next month, looks to be headed [to WWE]," Meltzer wrote in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. "AEW hadn’t used him much since they abandoned the Learning Tree act when Chris Jericho went on hiatus. While there has been criticism of that act hurting him, the reality is he was never more over in AEW than in his role in that act. They were building up the idea of a turn and feud [with Jericho]... but it never materialized.”

Chris Jericho himself was the subject of WWE return rumors earlier this year, but he ultimately decided to re-sign with All Elite Wrestling. He returned to action a year after he left Big Bill and Bryan Keith to fend for themselves.

Big Bill hasn't appeared on AEW programming since Jericho came back, and neither has Bryan Keith. If there's ever going to be a Learning Tree follow-up, it's going to have to center around the Bad Apple with Bill now set to leave the company.

Big Bill | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Dave Meltzer has also corroborated the other half of Sean Ross Sapp's report that Cass will be reunited with his old tag team partner in WWE, Enzo Amore.

“At first, [Enzo & Big Cass] will work out of the nostalgia and Cass is also so much better than he was in his WWE days. Enzo was never much in the ring but Danhausen getting over probably opened the door for a guy who is marginal in the ring but is a unique talker, and Enzo also was a [merchandise] mover in his day.”

The WWE men's tag team division is going through a transition phase following the recent departures of The New Day, Motor City Machine Guns and one half of #DIY in Tommaso Ciampa.

If nothing else, Enzo and Cass will provide WWE with some much needed tag team depth.