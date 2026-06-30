Former AEW Champion Reportedly WWE Bound

WWE is reportedly ready to bring back a former AEW Champion.

Earlier this year, Powerhouse Hobbs, now known as Royce Keys, made the jump to WWE at the Royal Rumble. Keys has recently found himself as a puzzle piece in the ongoing story with The Bloodline, thanks to his association with Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa.

If things continue to play out in this direction, it will appear that Keys made the right decision to jump companies to be part of such an important storyline. Now reports suggest that a former AEW Champion is set to return to WWE as well, but will he find the same success that Keys did?

Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Big Bill is reportedly returning to WWE

Big Bill | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Back in May, it was reported that Big Bill's AEW contract was set to expire this summer. Bill had not appeared on AEW programming since February, and his current tag team partner at the time, Bryan Keith, had seemingly started to break off on his own in recent months. The writing seemed to be on the wall that Bill was departing the company.

In a new update from Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select, Bill's contract will expire within the next week, and he has given notice to the company that he will be departing AEW. Sapp confirms that Bill, who performed in WWE as Big Cass, is poised to return to the company that made him a star.

While WWE could reunite Big with his former AEW World Tag Team Champion partner, Ricky Saints, the plan is actually to bring back his former WWE tag team partner, Enzo Amore, to reunite the popular tag team in the company once again.

While WWE hasn't signed Amore yet, the general word is that they want to make sure Bill is free and clear from AEW before signing both performers.

Is WWE Tag Team gold in the future of Enzo and Cass?

For as insanely popular as Enzo and Cass were as a team in WWE, the duo never won the Tag Team Titles in the company on NXT or the main roster. WWE had the opportunity to put gold on Enzo and Cass multiple times throughout their run, but it never came to fruition.

With WWE's tag team division arguably not as strong as it was during their first run in the company, you have to believe that Enzo and Cass will have gold around their waist in the coming months should they return, be it on Raw, SmackDown, or even in NXT.