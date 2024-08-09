Chris Jericho on Swerve Strickland: ‘He Has Star Written All Over Him’
Chris Jericho became AEW’s first-ever world champion in 2019.
Ever since dropping the belt, Jericho has kept a close watch on the man holding it–and he believes the company is in the best of hands with Swerve Strickland holding the title.
“This is only his first time as champ and look what he’s doing,” said Jericho. “Wait until the second time and the third time and the fourth time. He has star written all over him.”
Later this month, Strickland is headlining All In at Wembley Stadium in a title bout against Bryan Danielson. Jericho still finds it mind boggling that Strickland was cut by WWE in 2021, which allowed an opportunity to get signed by AEW.
“I don’t know how you could ever let that guy go,” said Jericho. “Swerve and MJF are two guys I watch and always think, ‘How did he pull that off?’ Swerve’s still not even at the peak of his character, and he already has this great connection with the crowd.
“His persona is larger-than-life, he works extremely hard, and he’s a good f------ person. His energy is amazing–the man can tear the house down. Swerve is our team captain right now, and I’m proud to be on that roster.”
Now 53, Jericho entered the wrestling business as a teenager at the age of 19. He has reached heights that only a precious few will ever attain, and he remains excited about his current work in AEW, teaming with Big Bill–formerly Big Cass in WWE–and Bryan Keith in The Learning Tree.
The origin of the group, Jericho explained, came from criticisms he encountered on social media.
“I’m a big proponent of letting the story lead you, not the other way around,” said Jericho. “That allows me to evolve. The whole Learning Tree is taking negativity from social media and getting a reaction out of it. That’s what wrestling is all about–getting people to react to what you’re doing. There’s a serious side, too–look at the vicious beatdowns we’ve given Samoa Joe and Hook and [Katsuyori] Shibata.
“It’s something I made a career out of, and it’s one of the reasons I’ve been doing it for so long at the highest of levels, which makes some people mad. This is what I do. I’ve never wanted to be a nostalgia act, I’ve never wanted to rest on my laurels. I’ve also never been afraid to take chances and do something different, and that’s what we’re doing right now.”
Jericho requested the chance to work with Big Bill, hoping to further elevate the talented big man. Keith’s inclusion was suggested by AEW owner Tony Khan, and Jericho’s mission is to put them both in the best positions to succeed.
“I think Big Bill is great–I loved him as Cass and I wanted to work with him,” said Jericho. “Tony Khan suggested Bryan Keith, and the bad apple character was born. The chemistry is great, and we’re putting a spotlight on something new–and that gives us some great stories to tell.
“I’ve been accused of burying young talent. Even go back to my last run in WWE, I was working with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins. I wanted to give them another way to learn, and I learned from them, too. That’s all I’ve done in AEW. Working early on with Hangman and Darby and Scorpio Sky and Jungle Boy and Orange Cassidy and MJF–who became a smarter and better wrestler, this is what I love to do.”
Over 30 years in professional wrestling has helped Jericho develop a thick skin. At this point in his career, he is undeterred by the boos–which he uses to fuel his next move.
“If I listened to people tell me I couldn’t do something, I wouldn’t have joined wrestling school at 19,” said Jericho. “I’ve been hearing my whole life what I couldn’t do. But it’s led to people enjoying and appreciating what I do. I want to continue doing this for them.”
A key moment for The Learning Tree occurred last month last month in Calgary. Jericho finally had his long-awaited singles match against Samoa Joe on Dynamite, as the two battled in a Stampede Street Fight.
The injuries Joe suffered in the match are the storyline for his sudden departure from the company while he films the second season of Peacock’s Twisted Metal. When he returns to AEW, Jericho will be in for a heap of pain.
“I don’t think you’ll ever find anybody who loves wrestling more than me,” said Jericho. “I love doing this, and I love the chance to wrestle Joe.
“We had two matches on Raw in 2017, and if my recollection is correct, one of them was about three minutes long with a bullsh-- DQ finish. Our Stampede Street Fight was literally our first proper match. It reminded me of being in the ring with The Undertaker. We’d been in the wrestling business for decades, but we’d barely touched. So we decided to do something together. F------ A man, Joe is great. I can’t wait to continue the story.”
No matter what Jericho accomplishes in AEW, there will always be vivid memories of his star-making work in WWE. Among his fiercest rivals is John Cena, who recently announced that 2025 will be his final year in the ring.
Even with a change in leadership atop WWE, Jericho is not surprised that Cena is finishing his career with the company.
“John is a WWE man through and through,” said Jericho. “I would be so surprised if he ever did anything outside of WWE. Congratulations to him on his incredible career. I loved our matches. It’s not like he’s riding off into the sunset–he has a lot of projects going on, and I wish him all the best.”
Like Cena, Jericho has many passions–yet they always return to pro wrestling. One particular source of pride is his band, Fozzy, which continues to have an incredible run.
“Once we got a gold record for Judas, once that came in the mail, that’s when we became undeniable,” said Jericho. “We’ve got a gold f------ record. I’m really proud of the way the band has connected with people.
“We’ve become a radio band, too. We’ve put in a lot of work, and I’m really excited to work on new Fozzy material. It’s very rewarding and gratifying to see where we are now.”