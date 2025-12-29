WWE Raw Preview (12/29/25) Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

There is one final episode of Monday Night Raw left in 2025 and WWE is closing out the year with two major title fights.

Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer has had issues with The Judgment Day as of late, but at the same time, she has not been able to get WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella off her back.

La Primera will look to kill two birds with one stone later tonight at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, when she takes on Bella and Raquel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship.

A TRIPLE THREAT 🙌@Steph_Vaquer will defend her Women's World Championship against @RaquelWWE and Nikki Bella NEXT WEEK on Raw! pic.twitter.com/m5NhQKbf8c — WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2025

The World Tag Team Titles will also be on the line tonight as AJ Styles and Dragon Lee look to continue their impressive winning streak against The Usos.

Austin Theory will once again be in action as he looks to continue proving himself to The Vision. He'll go one-on-one with WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio just a week after he helped Bronson Reed defeat Mysterio and World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk in a tag team match. Speaking of The Vision, Raw GM Adam Pearce says they'll be kicking things off at 8 p.m. ET live on Netflix.

Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch and LA Knight are all being advertised for the show as well. Here's everything we know about the final Monday Night Raw of 2025. Check back for updates as more matches and segments are announced throughout the day.

Women's World Championship Triple Threat Match

Stephanie Vaquer prides herself on being a fighting champion, and tonight, on the final Monday Night Raw of 2025, she will willingly put her Women's World Title on the line against two hungry challengers.

Raquel Rodriguez is dead set on closing out the year with the biggest win of her main roster career, while Nikki Bella appears hellbent on validating her Hall of Fame resume with her first world championship victory in over a decade. Will Vaquer still be La Primera by the end of the night?

World Tag Team Championship Match

THEY BRING FIRE 🔥@AJStylesOrg and @dragonlee95 defend their World Tag Team Championships against @WWEUsos next week on Raw! pic.twitter.com/Nk6CfyopBY — WWE (@WWE) December 23, 2025

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee have not been a team for very long, but they've already racked up wins against some of the best tandems in WWE, including The Judgment Day, The War Raiders and The New Day.

Their stretch of tough competition is not easing up in the slightest as they face arguably the greatest team in the history of WWE, The Usos, with the World Tag Team Championship on the line. Win, lose or draw, Styles and Lee are promising to bring the fire tonight on Raw.

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio

Austin Theory is looking to reignite his career, which at one time had him on track to become one of the youngest World Champions in company history. He believes that aligning himself with Paul Heyman and The Vision will provide him with that path to greatness once again, and he took a major step toward proving his worth to the group when he helped Bronson Reed defeat CM Punk and Rey Mysterio in tag team action a week ago. Tonight in Orlando, however, he'll face Mysterio one-on-one.

How to Watch WWE Raw tonight:

Streaming: Netflix is the exclusive home to WWE Raw

WWE Raw Time:

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

WWE Raw Location:

Location: Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

WWE Raw Card:

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Nikki Bella vs. Raquel Rodriguez in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. The Usos for the World Tag Team Championship

Austin Theory vs. Rey Mysterio

The Vision to open the show

